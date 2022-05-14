WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention extended after court appearance

Mike Mattina/Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is currently considered a wrongful detainee by the United State, had her detention extended by one month in Russia. After nearly three months, Alexander Boykov tells the Associated Press he believes the “relatively short extension” could signal the case could come to trial “soon.”

In addition, Russian state news agency TASS published a story stating that the two countries had negotiations for a prisoner exchange which involves a financing terrorism inmate. American officials told ESPN they are skeptical of the reporting, calling it a pressure tactic.

“Timing is one of the most important factors I look for; it’s one of the clearest ways we can glean intentions in a negotiation,” says Dani Gilbert, an assistant professor of military and strategic studies at the Air Force Academy, as well as an expert in state-sponsored hostage negotiations. “The fact that they would make that statement at the same time doesn’t seem like coincidence. It’s consistent with how these negotiations have typically gone.

“Today’s news is a sobering reminder that international detention cases are long, winding, frustrating ordeals — rarely straightforward. We honestly don’t know if this is good or bad news. It could mean buying time to work out a swift deal for her release, or it could mean more complications put on the table.”

Originally, Brittney Griner’s detention started in February at a Moscow-area airport while entering the country, as Russian prosecutors stated she illegally brought vape cartridges containing hashish oil. The WNBA star has played there during the offseason in order to supplement her income, like many women’s basketball players have done before.

United States updates Brittney Griner stance

The United States government formally shifted their opinion on the Brittney Griner situation over recent weeks. They now consider the WNBA star “wrongfully detained” by the Russian government.

“We do not have a comment on this specific development. As we have stated repeatedly, the Russian system wrongfully detained Ms. Griner,” a State Department official said. “We take our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens seriously, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizens when they are subject to legal processes overseas.

“We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Ms. Griner’s legal team. Diplomats from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow attended the hearing on May 13 and were able to speak with Ms. Griner. She is doing as well as can be expected in these circumstances.”