Minneapolis, MN

Ohio State track and field competes at Big Ten Outdoor Championships

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago
Ohio State track and field began competition at the 2022 Big Ten Outdoor Championships Friday in Minneapolis.

Buckeye senior Alexus Pyles started the heptathlon strong with a personal-best 13.10 in the 100-meter hurdles to beat the field by more than a half-second. She then ran her fastest time in the 200 meters (23.93) to win that event. Pyles followed that by clearing 1.65 meters in the high jump, finishing in the runner-up spot.

The OSU women had three sprinters qualify for the finals of the 200m. Anavia Battle led all runners with a 22.87. Yanique Dayle also won her heat (23.44), while Nya Bussey posted a personal best (23.49).

Eric Harrison had the fastest time in the men’s 200m qualifying heats (20.40), just 0.01 off his personal-best. Praise Olatoke (21.02) advanced to the finals as well.

The Buckeyes continue competition at the Big Ten Championships Saturday at noon.

