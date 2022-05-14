Pennsylvania's wild primaries: What's the Trump factor?
Will President Trump's late endorsement of PA Gov candidate Doug Mastriano influence the state's primary? Pollster Robert Cahaly warns, "People aren't gonna see this coming."
