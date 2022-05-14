ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge makes new ruling in Henry Ruggs III on medical files

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 3 days ago
Bizuayehu Tesfaye-Pool/Getty Images

A new ruling has been made regarding the Henry Ruggs III case, as a Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can access medical records pertaining to the injuries that the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver’s girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, suffered in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November, according to the Associated Press, via ESPN.

Additionally, the AP added that attorney Peter Christiansen didn’t respond to messages regarding a possible appeal, and the Nevada judge issued to ruling on April 27. The process has been a drawn-out one, as Ruggs’ legal team has had the hearing of evidence in the case move multiple time, and it’s currently scheduled for June 16.

“In court filings, Christiansen has argued that Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws,” wrote the AP. “Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry ruled that disclosure of the records is permitted under exceptions to state law about protected health information.”

As you can see, the legal process is still working regarding the future of the Henry Ruggs III case. The football world will keep a keen eye on what happens next in the events following the tragedy.

Former Alabama star Henry Ruggs III facing up to 50 years behind bars

A former first-round pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, Henry Ruggs III was formally charged with five counts in the DUI crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

As a result, Ruggs faces two felony counts of DUI causing death/substantial bodily harm, two felony counts of reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm, and a misdemeanor for possession of a gun while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The additional counts added are for Ruggs’ girlfriend who was injured in the crash.

If the court finds Ruggs guilty of all the charges, the former Alabama wide receiver faces up to 50 years in prison.

On3’s Nikki Chavanelle contributed to this article.

