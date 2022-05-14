ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Relationships and Energy Fueling 4-Star Florida Edge's USC Interest

By Scott Schrader about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDbTW_0feAnjja00

When USC hired Lincoln Riley, they didn’t get just sign an elite coach, the Trojans hired a program changer. It led to some immediate recruiting victories the first week. USC had once again become an attractive program on a national level.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 8, EDGE Jonathan Echols

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Former Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick signs with Detroit Lions

Natrez Patrick is getting another chance at sticking on an NFL roster. On Monday, the Lions announced the signing of the former Georgia linebacker on Twitter. “#Lions have signed OLB Natrez Patrick and waived OLB Jessie Lemonier,” tweeted Detroit. Patrick had an impressive career with the Bulldogs, leading the...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

What's Next for WR Jordan Addison After USC Official Visit?

In 2020 Addison chose Pitt over Maryland in large part because of wide receivers coach Chris Beatty. Beatty was hired by the Los Angeles Chargers after the 2020 season. Pitt then hired Brennan Marion from Hawaii. Marion departed for Austin three months ago when Steve Sarkisian hired him as receivers coach at Texas.
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball in the WNBA - Week 1

South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. The first full week of the WNBA season is in the books and there have been a few surprises. A’ja Wilson is a defensive specialist and the Wings and Fever have winning records.
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 7, EDGE Elijah Rushing

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#Usc Interest
On3.com

2024 DB Shamir Fredericks excited for Notre Dame offer, his first Power Five option: ‘I worked for this’

It’s a hard moment to forget. A Power Five college football offer doesn’t just fall into one’s lap. And once one comes, others typically flow in. For 2024 Brooklyn (N.Y.) Canarsie safety Shamir Fredericks, that first Power Five offer came from Notre Dame. Last week, Irish safeties coach Chris O’Leary visited the New York City area and watched Fredericks work out. The rising junior left practice with an opportunity to play for a top-10 football program.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
On3.com

On3 Top 20 2024 Countdown: No. 6, CB Ellis Robinson IV

As the 2024 class is just finishing their first or second season of varsity football, their skill sets — and ultimately evaluations — will change drastically in the next two years. The physical transformations that happen in between sophomore and junior season are the biggest at any point in the recruiting process. That makes it challenging to nail down the truly elite prospects that deserve five-star status.
FOOTBALL
On3.com

ESPN releases updated Top 25 future defense power rankings

The age-old adage, “defense wins championships,” held true in 2021 with the Georgia Bulldogs‘ No. 1-ranked scoring defense edging out Alabama for the national title game. However, after losing a historic class of defenders to the NFL Draft, Georgia isn’t No. 1 in the latest ESPN future defense rankings.
CLEMSON, SC
On3.com

Kentucky still the top overall seed in Way-Too-Early Bracketology

Joe Lunardi released his first 2023 Bracketology last month, prompting a chorus of “Too Soon!” from the college basketball world. Not one to be deterred, Lunardi is back with another set of NCAA Tournament projections. In his May update, your University of Kentucky Wildcats remain the top overall seed. Nipping at the Cats’ heels are the Tar Heels from North Carolina.
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Michigan football: How attainable are Derrick Moore's freshman goals?

On his 2016 satellite camp tour and in a speech to Paramus (N.J.) Catholic graduates, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told high school campers that if people aren't laughing at their dreams and goals, then they aren't set high enough. "Dream big,” Harbaugh said in 2016, according to the Detroit Free Press. “Dream so big that you beg people to make fun of you. If people aren’t making fun of you for the dreams you have, you’re not dreaming big enough.” Now, nobody's making fun of Michigan freshman defensive end Derrick Moore, who set some lofty goals for himself ahead of his freshman season this fall. But Harbaugh's figure of speech applies in that Moore is dreaming big, aiming to reach heights that haven't been hit by a freshman before. In an exclusive interview with TheWolverine.com, Moore laid out what he'd like to get done individually during his first year in a winged helmet. Here, we use history to examine how realistic those goals are.
DETROIT, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy