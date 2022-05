As people in a packed courtroom wept, Lucy Henning talked about her own guilt at the death of her father, Alan Henning, who was tortured and beheaded by the Islamic State a decade ago.“If I weren't a moody teenager, maybe he wouldn't have gone,” she said through tears at Friday's sentencing hearing for Alexanda Kotey, one of two British nationals — known as the “Beatles by their captives — who was convicted in U.S. District Court in Alexandria for their roles in the hostage-taking scheme. Roughly two dozen Westerners were abducted and four Americans were killed.Lucy said she has...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 DAYS AGO