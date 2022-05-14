Auburn athletic director Allen Greene shares latest on future with school

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After moving past a chaotic offseason, Auburn athletics now faces more uncertainty with the future of athletic director Allen Greene in question. With a new school president set to take over on Monday, along with the controversy surrounding Bryan Harsin over recent months, many have pointed to a possible change at the top.

During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show this Friday, Allen Greene took time to address the many rumors about his commitment and job security at Auburn.

“I haven’t missed it, and I hear people say stuff,” said Greene. “I try to remind people we’ve gone through a really unique situation at Auburn. I was hired by a particular president, we had the interim who was the former president come back – he was definitely temporary – and he wanted to make sure the new president had the opportunity to evaluate the athletics department. Chris Roberts is that person. I’m excited and looking forward to working with him, he’s done a tremendous job in the college of engineering. And I look forward to helping him fulfill his vision as he takes over on Monday.

Following up, Paul Finebaum then asked directly whether Allen Greene still wants the Auburn athletic director job after all the controversy of the past several months.

“I absolutely do, I absolutely do,” said Greene. “It’s funny that you ask, and it’s not loaded at all in fact, but someone said that there was questions about whether I wanted to get Auburn or not. And I said, ‘Well that’s news to me,” because all that I have said all along is that I love being on the plains, I love Auburn, my family does too.

“We still have work to do. And I’m committed to making sure we make progress to represent our university.”

More about Allen Greene’s future

Prior to becoming Auburn’s athletic director, Greene started his administrative career as assistant AD at Ole Miss before six years at Buffalo, starting as deputy AD before moving up to athletic director from 2015-18. That is when Auburn came calling, and continues to reiterate how happy he and his family remain despite rumors.

In addition, Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson recently said that the latest intel he gathered supports Greene’s assertion that he would like to remain at Auburn. However, his current contract runs out in February of 2023 and he has taken multiple interviews at other schools in the past year.