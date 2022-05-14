ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn athletic director Allen Greene shares latest on future with school

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNKnc_0feAmsXW00
John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After moving past a chaotic offseason, Auburn athletics now faces more uncertainty with the future of athletic director Allen Greene in question. With a new school president set to take over on Monday, along with the controversy surrounding Bryan Harsin over recent months, many have pointed to a possible change at the top.

During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show this Friday, Allen Greene took time to address the many rumors about his commitment and job security at Auburn.

“I haven’t missed it, and I hear people say stuff,” said Greene. “I try to remind people we’ve gone through a really unique situation at Auburn. I was hired by a particular president, we had the interim who was the former president come back – he was definitely temporary – and he wanted to make sure the new president had the opportunity to evaluate the athletics department. Chris Roberts is that person. I’m excited and looking forward to working with him, he’s done a tremendous job in the college of engineering. And I look forward to helping him fulfill his vision as he takes over on Monday.

Following up, Paul Finebaum then asked directly whether Allen Greene still wants the Auburn athletic director job after all the controversy of the past several months.

“I absolutely do, I absolutely do,” said Greene. “It’s funny that you ask, and it’s not loaded at all in fact, but someone said that there was questions about whether I wanted to get Auburn or not. And I said, ‘Well that’s news to me,” because all that I have said all along is that I love being on the plains, I love Auburn, my family does too.

“We still have work to do. And I’m committed to making sure we make progress to represent our university.”

More about Allen Greene’s future

Prior to becoming Auburn’s athletic director, Greene started his administrative career as assistant AD at Ole Miss before six years at Buffalo, starting as deputy AD before moving up to athletic director from 2015-18. That is when Auburn came calling, and continues to reiterate how happy he and his family remain despite rumors.

In addition, Auburn Live’s Justin Hokanson recently said that the latest intel he gathered supports Greene’s assertion that he would like to remain at Auburn. However, his current contract runs out in February of 2023 and he has taken multiple interviews at other schools in the past year.

Comments / 0

Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Baseball Slide Continues

On the night of April 15th, the Alabama baseball team was riding high: an eight game winning streak, six of which were in the SEC, and a 6-3 victory over the number one Tennessee Vols. As the night ended, the Tide was 8-5 in the SEC and the 4th seed in the conference. Fast forward to May 15th and Bama is now 10-16 in league play and 4-12 overall in their last 16 games with four one run losses. The Tide is 6-12 in one run games this season and is now 27-24 on the season, and the 11th seed at this point.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Watch Bryan Harsin throw out 1st pitch at Bama vs No. 20 Auburn

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has been a busy man since the Tigers concluded spring practice on April 9th with the A-day game at Jordan-Hare. Harsin has played rounds of golf at Bo Jackson’s golf tournament and on Wednesday Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Hoover’s Greystone Golf and Country Club. He drove the pace car Talladega and visited several alumni events.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Kevin Scarbinsky: Mike Slive’s advice may have saved my life

This opinion column originally published in The Lede, a daily digital publication with local news, sports, obituaries, puzzles, and comics. To subscribe, in Huntsville, visit www.huntsvillelede.com; in Birmingham, visit www.birminghamlede.com; and in Mobile, visit www.mobilelede.com. Monday marks the fourth anniversary of Mike Slive’s death. Hard to believe he’s been gone...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
montgomeryindependent.com

Prattville High's Kendrick signs with MMI

PRATTVILLE -- The Prattville Lions held a signing ceremony for center fielder Jayden Kendrick on Monday as the senior accepted an offer from Marion Military Institute to continue her softball career. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think I was capable of getting an offer...
PRATTVILLE, AL
wrbl.com

LaGrange College speaks out following fatal car crash

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The Athletic Director at LaGrange College, Terralyn Olds, has spoken out since the fatal car accident that left two student athletes and one LaGrange native dead. “We want to make sure that we not only honor and remember our two student athletes but to also...
LAGRANGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

HENRY TRACK/FIELD NOTES: Three locals win state championships

Three Henry County individuals and one relay earned state track and field championships after the season-ending high school meets concluded over the weekend. Stockbridge accounted for two of the state titles with girls thrower Jae’l Dunn winning the discus and boys runner Shelton Lewis winning the 400-meter dash. Dutchtown also got a state championship from Nasia Lee in the boys 100 hurdles.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Allen Greene
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic struck, Katrinnah Darden, like many students, was forced to study at-home. It was a familiar feeling, as she was homeschooled most of her life. While many teenagers her age experienced some form of hybrid learning, she wasn’t studying for high school or an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Athletics
WTVM

Opelika Summer Swing concerts to kick off tonight

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - If you’re looking for some fun tonight, the 2022 Summer Swing Series starts in about an hour. It’s taking place every Tuesday until August, and the Opelika Band Boosters are selling hamburgers and hotdogs. This event is free and open to the public. It...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Popular Nashville biscuit restaurant opening first Alabama location

Biscuit Love, the popular Nashville-based eatery known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, is set to open its first location in Alabama. The restaurant will open in Parkside on Dolly Ridge, a 14,935 SF mixed-use development currently under construction in Cahaba Heights, reports QSR Magazine. Biscuit love will occupy a 3,045 square-foot space, according to the magazine.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Columbus, Georgia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The picturesque red-brick city of Columbus, located on the Chattahoochee River approximately 100 miles southwest of Atlanta and a stone's throw from Alabama, is quickly becoming one of the best destinations to visit in the Southern USA. Those looking for a romantic getaway or a family weekend getaway can choose from a number of unique experiences, such as shopping or sampling the greatest coffees and beverages in the downtown area.
COLUMBUS, GA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy