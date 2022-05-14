ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full contract details released on former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.'s deal with Texans

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
Jeff Speer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

During the 2022 NFL Draft, former LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. achieved his destiny. To illustrate, Stingley was selected with the third overall pick by the Texans. Now, Houston has officially signed Stingley to his rookie contract.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Stingley received a fully guaranteed four-year deal that includes an option for the fifth season.

“Derek Stingley Jr. four-years, $34.657 million, $22.385 million signing bonus, salaries $705,000, $870,000, $985,000, $1.1 million; plus 2023, 2024, 2025 roster bonuses $1,410,342, $2,870,684, $4,331,026 third day of training camp those years, respectively,” tweeted Wilson.

Moreover, Stingley’s collegiate career began on a high note at LSU, as he had 39 tackles with six interceptions as the Tigers went on to win the National Championship. However, the remainder of his time with the Tigers wasn’t as fruitful.

Throughout his time at LSU, Stingley dealt with injuries, playing in just three games for the Tigers last season. Overall, Stingley played 25 games in his three-year stay at LSU, totaling 73 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six interceptions, 20 passes defended, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Regardless, the Texans saw the talent that Stingley possesses, and invested the world in him with the No. 3 overall pick.

Furthermore, Stingley has always been a believer in his own abilities, even as some doubted him due to concerns surrounding his injury history. After being taken by the Texans in the NFL Draft, Stingley explained what he brings to the table and how he could contribute right away as a player in the NFL.

“I’d probably say that I’m just calm,” said Stingley. “I don’t let my emotions get too high, too low. I know in certain areas whenever I mess up I know how to diagnose it and talk it through with my coaches and fix it real fast.”

Now, Derek Stingley Jr. is looking to prove that he was worth that No. 3 overall selection by the Texans. He figures to be a key part of Houston’s secondary out of the gate, and he should be a building block on defense for years to come.

On3’s Jonathon Wagner contributed to this article.

