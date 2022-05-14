ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Chris Rodriguez warrant set aside following mistake by his lawyer

By Barkley Truax about 7 hours
 3 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kentucky‘s star running back Chris Rodriguez indeed missed his court appearance, but for good reason. There was a scheduling mishap on the attorney’s part, and told Rodriguez not to attend, according to Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones. The new court date will take place this coming Friday in Lexington.

“We have confirmed with Chris’ attorney’s that this was a scheduling mistake in their office,” Kentucky football Sports and Information Director Susan Lax said Friday afternoon. “Chris was specifically advised by his attorneys not to attend because they would take care of it. They are diligently working to get it corrected.”

According to Lax, “take care of” refers to having his attorneys attend on Rodriguez’s behalf.

Originally, it was reported that Rodriguez reportedly failed to appear at his arraignment, leading to the warrant for his arrest and also a $200 fine. The Kentucky star was previously arrested earlier in the week for careless driving and operating a vehicle while under the influence in Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday, two days after walking the stage during UK’s graduation ceremony.

Rodriguez is facing multiple charges, including admitting to having alcohol in his system at the time of his original traffic stop. Rodriguez faces charges of driving with no tail lamps, in addition to the carless driving and operating a vehicle under the influence chargers, according to Lex18 News, a local Lexington news station.

According to Jones, when this is all said and done, he expects that specific charge will be fully dropped.

“(You) May wanna hold off judgment on Chris Rodriguez not showing up in court. Hearing some extenuating circumstances that have nothing to do with Chris. I suspect that charge gets dropped,” wrote Jones via Twitter.

Nashville, TN
