Over a dozen schools have offered 2024 offensive tackle Malachi Tolliver

Chad Simmons/On3

Miami was the first school to offer Malachi Toliver. The Hurricanes offered the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive tackle out of Cartersville (Ga.) back in January.

Since then, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and others have offered.

The 2024 prospect is taking it all in.

“I am getting offers, schools are stopping by to see me, and this all means a lot,” Toliver told On3. “With coaches coming by specifically to check on me, it makes me feel wanted. It is a good feeling, but I am going to keep working and letting it all flow in.”

Toliver plans to take some visits this summer. He is from Kentucky, so Louisville is a school he wants to check out. Cincinnati is another one on his offer list that he plans to camp at in June.

Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State are three schools showing interest that Toliver may camp at next month too.

He is ready to get out.

“The only school I have visited so far is Florida State. That was back in January, so I want to see different places and meet the coaches.

“On these visits, I will be able to learn about the school. What is most important to me is if I can be successful on and off the field. Football will end one day, so to succeed at the highest level on both sides in college is what I will be looking for.”

Toliver goes into the summer before his junior year wide open.