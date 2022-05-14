LI man pleas guilty to sexually abusing 8 children enrolled in wife's daycare

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Long Island man pleaded guilty Friday to sexually abusing eight kids who were enrolled in his wife's unlicensed daycare, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

The 53-year-old man, Angel Tacuri, sexually abused the children, ranging in ages from three to ten years old, between 2010 and 2015 at the Patchogue daycare, officials said.

Tacuri was originally indicted in June 2021 on charges of abusing six children but two more victims have since been located, authorities said.

“This defendant exploited these innocent child victims for his own depraved gratification through the access available to him at his wife’s unlicensed day care center,” said D.A. Raymond A. Tierney. “No guilty plea will ever ameliorate the trauma inflicted on these victims, but at the very least, this plea holds him responsible for his actions and prevents him from causing more harm to others.”

Tacuri pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual conduct against a child, one count of a criminal sexual act and two counts of sexual abuse. He will be sentenced to 20 years in prison and 20 years of post-release supervision when he is sentenced on June 16.