Akron, OH

RubberDucks rally for Eastern League victory over SeaWolves

By Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
RubberDucks 5, SeaWolves 3

The RubberDucks overcame a three-run deficit with a run in the fourth inning, three in the fifth and its final run in the sixth to post their second consecutive Eastern League win on Friday night at Canal Park.

Starting pitcher Hunter Gaddis 3-1) was touched for all three of the SeaWolves' runs. He pitched five innings, giving up six hits, two walks and striking out three.Tim Herrin threw three scoreless innings for a hold and Nic Enright came on to pitch the ninth for his fifth save.

Bo Naylor tied the score on a double in the fifth. He scored the go-ahead run on a single by Micah Priese two batters later.

