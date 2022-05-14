ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 3 Democratic candidates for Polk County attorney meet with Register editorial board

From May 11 to May 13, the Des Moines Register editorial board interviewed the three Democratic candidates to become Polk County attorney in 2023. The winner of a June 7 primary will face Republican Allan Richards, who is unopposed in his party's primary, in the general election. Democrats have won all contests for partisan countywide offices in this century.

The office has been held by Democrat John Sarcone for nearly 32 years. He announced last year that he will retire when his current eighth term expires.

In Iowa, county attorneys exercise broad discretion about when and how to prosecute people accused of crimes. The editorial board asked the candidates about what principles they would bring to those decisions and what alternatives to prosecution they support.

The editorial board intends to endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary in the coming weeks.

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

