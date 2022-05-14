MOUNT HOLLY – A registered sex offender from Evesham has received a 15-year prison term after he allegedly sent sexually explicit photos of himself to underage girls and an undercover detective.

Joseph M. Graber III sent an explicit photo to a New Jersey State Police detective during an exchange of messages in a children's chat room in February 2018, according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.

The detective claimed to be a 13-year-old girl, while Graber said he was a 16-year-old boy, the statement said.

Investigators determined Graber had sent the photo, then learned he was on parole after pleading guilty in 2011 to attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

In the 2011 case, Graber received a three-year prison term after he allegedly sent explicit photos to another detective posing as a child.

In 2018, Graber continued to send sexually explicit messages and images to the detective for several weeks, the statement said.

“He also requested that the ‘girl’ send him ‘sexy videos’ using a video chat app,” it continued.

Graber was arrested at his home in June 2018, when police also searched his father’s residence in Medford.

The Attorney General's Office said Graber had stayed at the Medford home while communicating with the undercover detective. It said that violated restrictions placed on Graber as a registered sex offender.

A search of devices after Graber's arrest found evidence that he'd sent sexually explicit images to actual underage girls, the statement added.

Graber pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault in November 2021. He was sentenced Friday by Superior Court Judge Christopher Garrenger in Mount Holly.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Prison term for two-time sex offender from Evesham