Central Kitsap's Lingenbrink went the extra mile to land volleyball scholarship

By Jeff Graham, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago

One of the benefits of Camryn Lingenbrink graduating from Central Kitsap High School in December of 2021, a full six months ahead of schedule, is that the Cougar volleyball standout gave herself more time to seek out a college program.

Lingenbrink found one after temporarily moving to Utah in January to play for a club program based in Salt Lake City. She's headed to Tulsa University, an NCAA Division I program in Oklahoma.

"My first national qualifier was in Salt Lake," said Lingenbrink, who gathered Friday with other college-bound Central Kitsap student-athletes for a signing ceremony at the high school. "Right after one of my matches, (a Tulsa coach) came up to me and offered me a full ride right there."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGnlM_0feAivKX00

As a senior, Lingenbrink led Central Kitsap to a 15-6 record. The 6-foot-1 middle blocker/outside hitter earned South Sound Conference 3A co-offensive most valuable player honors after totaling 32 aces, 254 kills, 67 blocks and 85 digs.

Lingenbrink credited Central Kitsap volleyball coach Katie Pasi for pushing her early in her high school career. It was Pasi who first suggested that Lingenbrink could play in college — and not just any college.

"She came up to me my sophomore year and she said, 'You can sign at a Division I school if you want to,'" Lingenbrink said. "I was like, 'You're crazy. There's no way.'"

Pasi, who played collegiate volleyball at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas after first attending a junior college, said she saw Lingenbrink's body type and raw talent as major pluses, but landing a Division I scholarship wouldn't be easy.

In terms of exposure and training, Lingenbrink didn't think she measured up to other players in her graduating class. That's why she moved to Utah after competing for the Cougars in the fall and finishing up academic requirements over the winter. Lingenbrink wanted to continue to work on her craft while playing in front of numerous college coaches at various tournaments.

The decision obviously paid off. Lingenbrink committed to Tulsa after taking an official visit with the school in March.

"To have an opportunity to keep playing, I'm so excited," she said. "I wasn't ready to be done."

Central Kitsap track and field coach Neal Gaulden announced Friday that his daughter Kymeal is headed to Washington State University after graduation. One of the top sprinters in the state, Kymeal recently set the South Sound Conference 3A meet record in the 100 (12.19 seconds). She'll likely be a contender in the 100 and 200 at the Class 3A state championships later this month.

Other athletes recognized Friday were Hailey Carroll (Geneva College, basketball/track and field/cross country), Kalai Pasi (Pacific University, football), Kaylie Mehlenbeck (Columbia State CC, soccer), Kori Harshman (Columbia State CC, soccer), Graham Hunt (Masters University, soccer), Sam Krusi (South Puget Sound CC, soccer), Elliot Schweitzer (Pitzer College, track and field), Kasey Carter (St. Martin's, track and field), Jaiden Tolentino-Balagtas (Olympic College, baseball), Josh Ryding (Olympic College, baseball), Kyle Baker (Olympic College, baseball), Chris Simonson (Olympic College, baseball), Easton Herdman (Everett CC, baseball), Eleanor Hebard (Carleton College, swimming) and Darnell Green (undecided, basketball).

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Central Kitsap's Lingenbrink went the extra mile to land volleyball scholarship

