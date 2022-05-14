ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Motorcycle accident claims life of Muncie woman

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opabp_0feAirnd00

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident on the Muncie Bypass that involved a deer.

According to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Bypass, south of Riggin Road, about 5:25 a.m. when a deer ran into its path.

A female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the right travel lane. She was then struck by a semi tractor with a fuel-hauler trailer and a Toyota Corolla, Stanley said.

The woman — identified as Jamie Ann Griffith, 38 — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Richard Little.

The man who was operating the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Delaware County crash team is investigating the fatality.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Hamilton Township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS and the county's emergency management agency.

(This story will be updated.)

►STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Motorcycle accident claims life of Muncie woman

Comments / 3

Related
WANE-TV

Kendallville driver killed in crash with semi

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A Kendallville man was killed in a crash with a semi early Saturday outside Garrett. Police and medics were called around 12:15 a.m. to the 1700 block of S.R. 8, near the Walmart Distribution Center west of Interstate 69, on a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a car and semi.
GARRETT, IN
FOX59

One man dies in Hamilton County motorcycle crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — One man died Monday afternoon in Hamilton County after police say his motorcycle collided with another vehicle. According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the fatal vehicle crash occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection of 276th Street and Devaney Road. Police said the crash involved two vehicles, a motorcycle and […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Deputies investigating 3-vehicle crash at US 27 and Flatrock Road near Hoagland

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WFFT) — Police are at the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon in rural southeastern Allen County. Around 3:45 p.m., deputies with the Allen County Sheriff's Department were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 27 and Flatrock Road in Marion Township, just north of Ambrosia Orchard for a crash.
HOAGLAND, IN
WOWO News

Severe Motorcycle VS Deer Incident Sunday In Huntington

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington Couty Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told travelers to avoid the area of State Road 105 and Chapel Road because deputies are working a motorcycle versus deer accident with injuries. Because of the severity of the crash, the victim had to be airlifted from the scene. Further details about the crash, including the driver’s name have not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
HUNTINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Muncie, IN
Accidents
fortwaynesnbc.com

Jogger struck by pickup truck in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man suffered serious injuries after he was struck while jogging early Monday morning, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said. The department says crews were called to the area of Indiana 3 and Simon Road around 7:30 a.m. on reports that a pedestrian was struck. They say the man was jogging in the area when he was hit by a truck.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 dead in Hamilton County crash

ATLANTA, Ind. — One person is dead after a collision in Hamilton County involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck. The sheriff's department said the crash happened around 4 p.m. at 276th Street and Devaney Road. A preliminary investigation indicates the truck was turning left onto southbound Devaney Road....
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Investigators search for tips in France Park shooting

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Cass County Sheriff's Office now seeks information about a shooting that happened late Friday evening. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Cass County received a 9-1-1 call from a friend of the victim who was present at the time of the shooting at the France Park beach in Logansport.
CASS COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Parke Co. building collapse injures two workers

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a building collapse in Parke County Monday afternoon. It happened on State Road 59, a bit south of Bellmore. According to Bellmore Fire Chief Jason Games, there was new construction taking place at the property when, for an unknown reason, the trusses […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Gannett#Traffic Accident#The Muncie Bypass#Muncie Star Press
WANE-TV

Semi crashes into Van Wert home

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – What was first called in as a lightning strike turned out to be a semi vs. house crash in Van Wert on Monday morning. Van Wert Police were called at about 4:27 a.m. to the area of U.S. 127 and Sunset Drive for a possible lightning strike, according to a media release.
VAN WERT, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Motorcycle crash involving a deer sends driver to hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Authorities are investigating a crash that caused a road closure in Huntington for about an hour. The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department posted pictures to their Facebook page Sunday afternoon at around 4:45 p.m. Authorities told folks to avoid the area of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
SCDNReports

Suicidal Indiana Man Shoots at Police

Suicidal Indiana Man Shoots at PoliceIndiana State Police. The Indiana State Police began investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Franklin County, Indiana. The initial investigation by Detectives with the ISP-Versailles Post indicated that deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Main Street in Cedar Grove after receiving a report of an adult male who was suicidal and in possession of a gun.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle crashes through cemetery fence, catches fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A vehicle slammed through a fence of Lindenwood Cemetery and caught fire Monday afternoon. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. along Lindenwood Avenue. There, a vehicle went off the east side of the roadway and crashed through a fence. Inside the cemetery property, the vehicle caught fire.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wrtv.com

Woman dies in crash Saturday morning on Muncie Bypass

MUNCIE — A woman died Saturday morning when she was thrown from a motorcycle and hit by passing vehicles Saturday morning in Muncie. According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a crash involving a motorcycle around 5:25 a.m. on the Muncie Bypass near Riggin Road. An...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

IMPD: ‘Unresponsive’ driver wakes up, hits IFD firetruck

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say an Indianapolis Fire Department firetruck was damaged after crews responded to an unresponsive driver on the near east side. Just before 3 a.m., police and fire personnel were sent to the intersection of Brookside Avenue and Commerce Drive for a report of an unconscious person in a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Star Press

The Star Press

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the home page of Muncie Indiana news and sports with in depth and updated Muncie local news.

 http://thestarpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy