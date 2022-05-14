MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman was killed Saturday morning in a motorcycle accident on the Muncie Bypass that involved a deer.

According to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on the Bypass, south of Riggin Road, about 5:25 a.m. when a deer ran into its path.

A female passenger was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the right travel lane. She was then struck by a semi tractor with a fuel-hauler trailer and a Toyota Corolla, Stanley said.

The woman — identified as Jamie Ann Griffith, 38 — was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Deputy Coroner Richard Little.

The man who was operating the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries he suffered in the crash.

The Delaware County crash team is investigating the fatality.

Other agencies responding to the scene included the Hamilton Township Fire Department, Delaware County EMS and the county's emergency management agency.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Motorcycle accident claims life of Muncie woman