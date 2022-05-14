WATCH: Kiké Hernandez makes stellar Diving Catch for Red Sox in 7-1 win

Boston Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez laid out to rob Texas Rangers designated hitter Nick Solak of extra bases as Boston went on to win, 7-1, on Friday night.

After losing six of their last seven games, the Boston Red Sox got back on track with a dominant 7-1 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday night, the start of a three-game weekend series in Arlington.

Red Sox center fielder Kiké Hernandez was one of eight different Boston players to record a hit in the win, but his presence was felt more in the field than at the plate.

Rangers designated hitter Nick Solak began the top of the third inning with a line drive out to right-center field, but Hernandez was there to rob the righty of extra bases.

Hernandez has been a stellar outfielder for Boston since switching over to the position after playing mostly in the infield with his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The change has been a welcomed one for him as this catch is just one of many that he's made in his short time with the Red Sox.

Let's not discount his performance at the plate, where he went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored. That hit was crucial, just his second in his last 27 at-bats, as he's currently batting .167 for the year with a .517 OPS.

Six different Red Sox hitters recorded RBI in the win, with shortshop Xander Bogaerts leading the way offensively. He went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Additionally, third baseman Rafael Devers extended his mini hitting streak to seven games, going 1-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI.

With the win, the Red Sox improve to 12-20 on the season, but are still in last place in the AL East, 1.5 games back of the Baltimore Orioles.

A series win in Texas could change that, and Saturday night looks good from a pitching perspective, with Rich Hill taking the mound for the Red Sox against Rangers starter Glenn Otto.