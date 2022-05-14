ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo winter can’t arrive soon enough for ‘Punt God’

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT4tI_0feAiUh200
1 of 2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Even the “Punt God” can’t change Mother Nature.

Arriving in Buffalo for the Bills’ rookie minicamp, Matt Araiza was unhappy with the weather. After all, the San Diego native has plenty of experience when it comes to 85 degrees and sunny.

“It’s funny because everyone was telling me how cold it was going to be here, how windy it was going to be here,” Araiza said Friday with a laugh. “And then I get here, it’s beautiful.”

Araiza noting the near-perfect conditions traces to a desire to get accustomed to the winter chill and swirling winds that make the Bills’ home one of the NFL’s more challenging places for punters.

He didn’t have to deal with cold weather very much during his three years at San Diego State, where the Ray Guy award-winner established himself as one of college football’s premier punters. Fourth downs turned into must-watch moments because of Araiza’s ability to flip the field in setting the major college football record with a punting average of 51.19 yards.

The 21-year-old Araiza became the third punter selected in the draft last month, when Buffalo chose him in the sixth round to the delight of a fanbase already fascinated by his ability and nickname.

To be clear, he’s not a big fan of “Punt God,” saying: “I understand it’s a huge compliment, but I think it’s a little too much.”

Though he doesn’t lack in confidence, Araiza realizes he is nowhere near a finished product after leaving school following his junior season, with just one year of handling the Aztecs’ full-time punting duties.

Aside from getting used to playing in severe weather, there are several questions he must answer to win the Bills job over returning veteran Matt Haack.

Having also doubled as the Aztecs’ placekicker, Araiza is not accustomed to holding, which has become a key duty for NFL punters. Another issue is improving his hang time from an average of four seconds at college to five, which is considered a benchmark at the pro level.

“That’s maybe one of the things that I’m most excited for is that I know that I have so much to get better at,” said Araiza, who spent the offseason improving his craft under the guidance of Patriots punter Jake Bailey, as well as former Chargers kicker Nick Novak and Seattle’s Jason Myers. “I think that was my biggest upside as a player going into this draft is that I don’t believe that I’ve really scratched the surface of what I’ll be able to do.”

Araiza’s self-awareness feeds into the slow-but-steady message Bills coach Sean McDermott delivered to his rookies preparing for their first day of practice.

McDermott specifically went out of his way to downplay the buzz Araiza has generated.

“He hasn’t even punted yet at all, so let’s just hope he gets out there and gets his shoes tied right, which I’m sure he will,” he said.

And yet, McDermott couldn’t resist cracking a joke in acknowledging how Araiza’s reputation — and booming left leg — preceded him.

“That’ll be his next trick,” McDermott said, laughing. “We’ll get a hot-air balloon out there for the guy to catch it.”

The sky could well be the limit for Araiza.

One of his more famous plays last season was dubbed “The Moon Shot,” describing an 81-yard punt at Air Force. It came on the heels of an 86-yarder at San Jose State a week earlier.

Araiza’s mere potential was enough in convince the two-time defending AFC East champions to draft him after Haack’s inconsistencies led to Buffalo finishing 31st in the NFL in averaging 37.6 yards punting. Haack, however, excelled as a capable holder for kicker Tyler Bass.

The Bills’ emphasis on punting was considered secondary in light of a Josh Allen-led offense that ranked third in the NFL with 1,143 snaps. Buffalo attempted just 52 punts, including two games in which Haack didn’t attempt one, to finish tied for 28th.

None of that makes a difference with Araiza.

“If being part of a great team means you punt less, that’s fine. When it’s my job, I have to do it well,” he said.

Araiza’s commitment to improving his craft in Buffalo comes at the expense of attending San Diego State’s graduation ceremonies on Sunday.

“I want to be here. I want to practice,” said Araiza, who majored in computer science, economics and stats. “I want to be in this facility and work towards earning the job. That’s a lot more important to me.”

Winter in Buffalo can’t arrive soon enough.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Celebrated Suzy Kolber On Saturday

The NFL celebrated one of its best earlier this week, as Suzy Kolber turned 58 years old. The longtime NFL reporter, who's one of the faces of ESPN's coverage of the league, celebrated her birthday on Saturday. The NFL world celebrated Kolber on social media. "Happy birthday Suzy - wishes...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Predicting The Browns Win/Losses In 2022

With an excessive amount of fanfare, the NFL released the 2022 schedules for all 32 teams this week. NFL schedulers put some quirks into the Cleveland Browns slate of games and left themselves open to speculation. Rumors of Baker Mayfield moving to Carolina might have prompted them to schedule the...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Patriots cut QB D’Eriq King after trying him out at multiple positions

D’Eriq King, a quarterback who was once discussed as a potential first-round draft pick, went undrafted last month and has now been cut after a brief opportunity with the Patriots. King was waived today, after practicing at multiple positions at the Patriots’ minicamp. Shortly after signing with the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Football
Buffalo, NY
Football
Local
California Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
California Sports
The Spun

Bill Belichick Pulls Sneaky Press Move: NFL World Reacts

The NFL reportedly requires teams to make assistant coaches available to the media at least twice during the offseason. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly getting that requirement out of the way early. "Assistant coaches have to talk twice in the offseason. In an act of ('malicious') compliance, Belichick...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 1: Opening lines for every game, picks

Here is everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 1 — the point spread, moneyline, total over/under for every game and picks by FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet) For more, from gambling-friendly schedules featuring live, updating odds...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Bailey
The Associated Press

Tuesday Sports in Brief

NEW YORK (AP) — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed. The former New York Mets star also...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#College Football#Bills#American Football#Ap
The Associated Press

Lightning visit the Panthers with 1-0 series lead

Tampa Bay Lightning (51-23-8, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (58-18-6, first in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -156, Lightning +133; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Lightning lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers in the second round...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Herro and the Heat host Boston with 1-0 series lead

Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -4; over/under is 206. BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 118-107 on May 18 led by 41 points from Jimmy Butler, while Jayson Tatum scored 29 points for the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Colorado hosts St. Louis with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (56-19-7, first in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -244, Blues +200; over/under is 6.5. NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Avalanche lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues in the second round...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

CROSBY AND SULLIVAN RIP HELMET RULE

Game 7 OT loss - that can sting. Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan was measured in his responses to the media in his post-game availability, but he was clearly upset about one play in particular. In the third period, Penguins' defenseman Marcus Pettersson got wrapped up with Rangers' forward Alexis Lafreniere behind the net. In the skirmish, Petterson's helmet comes off.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

900K+
Followers
438K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy