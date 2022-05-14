ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick Had To Awkwardly Watch Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Make Out At Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

By Ryan Schocket
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oxpqt_0feAhK4n00

So if you've been watching The Kardashians , you know that one of the storylines is how Scott Disick is annoyed that he's been recently left out of family gatherings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49h88B_0feAhK4n00
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic for ABA / Getty

He's voiced this to literally everyone in the family, and their defense is always that they don't want to make things uncomfortable between him and his ex Kourtney Kardashian , who's newly engaged to Travis Barker .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aTK7_0feAhK4n00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty

Well, in this week's episode, Kourt gives Kris Jenner the go-ahead to invite Scott to her birthday party.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQcZ7_0feAhK4n00
Ryan Emberley / Getty Images for amfAR

The party (which Ellen attended????) immediately got awkward when Scott walked in. Besides Kris, the first people he greeted — yup, Kourt and Travis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31yned_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

"Hey guys," Scott said to the couple, before congratulating and hugging them both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aSL14_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

"To be in the same room together is not a bad thing," Kourtney said in her confessional. "It's a great first step for everyone, and it will take time to really figure out what makes sense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXtH9_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

"It's so awkward for the other siblings involved," Khloé said in her confessional. "It's like we're always ignoring this elephant in the room."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yT3Xo_0feAhK4n00
Gotham / Getty Images

But what ACTUALLY made things awkward was Scott having to witness Kourt and Travis be in their full-on PDA mode — which as you probably know, they have quite a reputation for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4gDK_0feAhK4n00
Axelle / FilmMagic

The two were full-on making out in view of everyone else — like yeah, tongue and all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcYGX_0feAhK4n00

"Travis and Kourtney are making out. They'll be here in about an hour," Ellen said to the group at the dinner table.

Hulu

"I love you, my baby," Travis said to Kourtney as they continued making out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VAiWH_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

The cameraman caught Scott's reaction during the make-out sesh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpuoW_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

Helllllppp, so awkward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pU3D2_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

In that moment, Kris Jenner was literally me. "Scott's right there!" she said while clenching her martini glass. "Oh, this couldn't be more awkward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Bnq8_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

But according to Kourtney, the two were "holding back." Yup. "I know we were holding back — that I do know," she said in her confessional. "We weren't just fully going for it. I didn't know that anyone was looking at us."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8yNn_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

The couple continued to be super couple-y during dinner too. Like, even when Kourtney asked Travis what he wanted to drink, Travis said, "Whatever my baby wants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LVIBD_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

Here's Scott's face when that was happening:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kYrK0_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

In his confessional, Scott said, "She found someone. I'm happy for her. She's got a man that loves her. She deserves it because there were so many years that I didn't put her first."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141SOO_0feAhK4n00
Hulu

Good to see Scott is being mature about this. And I'm sure as time goes on, things will get easier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41bYQH_0feAhK4n00
Gotham / GC Images

Have y'all ever been in a similiar situation? Let me know all your thoughts in the comments below!

And you can stream The Kardashians on Hulu now.

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

