Los Angeles County, CA

Firefighters brace for busy weekend amid hot, dry conditions

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Firefighters brace for busy weekend amid hot, dry conditions 00:46

Firefighters say they are bracing for a busy weekend amid the hot and windy conditions. To that end, firefighters are encouraging every family to have a safety plan.

"We are getting brush fires every single day whether it is windy or not, and it is going to be worse this weekend," said Chris Donelli of the LA County Fire Department.

Donelli recommended having an evacuation plan in place.

"Make sure you know how to get out whether you have children, pets and valuable documents. Have a plan in place where you can do it quickly," he said.

With drought conditions, Donelli shared that fire danger is a reality even in locations that have not dealt with fires in a while.

Coastal Fire now 40 percent contained, evacuation zone reduced

A 200-acre fire that devastated an upscale hilltop neighborhood in Laguna Niguel was 40% contained today as authorities reduced the mandatory evacuation zone from 900 homes to 71 homes.The Coastal Fire destroyed 20 homes and damaged 11 others since breaking out Wednesday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Agency. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. The agency said 456 firefighters were on the scene, with personnel using the heat-seeking capabilities of drones to seek out hot spots within the fire's perimeter. Four streets in the impacted area remained under mandatory evacuation until further progress can be made, according to Laguna Niguel city...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Pair of brush fires break out in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch

Firefighters were dispatched to two separate brush fires that erupted in Granda Hills and Porter Ranch Friday evening. After investigation, it was determined that the fires were connected after witnesses described multiple suspects lighting fireworks out of a van in the area.Both blazes were reported just before 9 p.m., one adjacent to the eastbound 118 Freeway on W. San Fernando Mission Boulevard in Porter Ranch, and the other just down the road near Hayvenhurst Avenue and the eastbound 118 Freeway in Granada Hills. In Porter Ranch, LAFD crews were able to contain the blaze to the one-quarter acre of brush burning...
GRANADA HILLS, CA
Los Angeles, CA
