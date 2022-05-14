42-year-old suspect in custody following fatal shooting on Northwood Drive NE

A local transient has been arrested after allegedly leading a chase that damaged multiple police cars. Coralville Police say they pulled over a 2008 Range Rover with Illinois plates for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone around 2:30 Saturday morning. The vehicle pulled into the 1st Avenue Kum & Go parking lot, but the officer reports the driver…later identified as 27-year-old Javonte Cunningham…was slow to roll down the window. When he did, he allegedly refused to give his name, rolled it back up, and sped off. The officer later said during the brief interaction Cunningham showed signs of intoxication, and an open container of what appeared to be alcohol was seen inside the car.

CORALVILLE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO