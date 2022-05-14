ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
42-year-old suspect in custody following fatal shooting on Northwood Drive NE

 3 days ago
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, this incident occurred around 9:09 p.m. Friday. It happened at 3906 Northwood...

