42-year-old suspect in custody following fatal shooting on Northwood Drive NE
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, this incident occurred around 9:09 p.m. Friday. It happened at 3906 Northwood...waterloojournal.com
Cedar Rapids, IA – According to the Cedar Rapids Police Department, this incident occurred around 9:09 p.m. Friday. It happened at 3906 Northwood...waterloojournal.com
Waterloo Journal delivers more original content, breaking stories and in-depth coverage on issues that matter most to the people of Waterloo. Serving our communities is at the very heart of everything we do.https://waterloojournal.com
Comments / 0