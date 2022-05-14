ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss baseball dominates No. 15 LSU, sweeps doubleheader to win SEC series

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
For the better part of four decades, Ole Miss baseball couldn't win a series in Baton Rouge. Saturday, the Rebels won a series in an afternoon.

The Rebels swept No. 15 LSU in a Saturday doubleheader, winning 5-3 in the first game and 11-1 in Game 2. Ole Miss (30-19, 12-14 SEC) has now won back-to-back road series against LSU (33-17, 14-12) for the first time since 1963-64 after losing 19 straight series in Baton Rouge before 2019.

Ole Miss is now on a six-game winning streak and has won back-to-back SEC series after losing four series in a row. With the wins, Ole Miss' RPI improved to No. 38 nationally, up 18 spots from last week.

Game 1 recap

After throwing 38 pitches in two innings Friday, junior right-hander Dylan DeLucia returned to pitch in the suspended game he started about 15 hours prior. He was excellent, allowing one run on two hits across five innings Saturday. He retired 13 batters in a row at one point and didn't give up his first hit of the day until giving up an eighth-inning solo home run.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco gave DeLucia the option Friday night to trust his arm and tell him if he'd be ready to throw again. As soon as DeLucia woke up Saturday, he knew he'd be fine.

"The day after I pitch I'm usually not that sore," DeLucia explained. "It's the day after that. I'm a second-day guy. So I felt like I was going to be loose and ready to go. I went with the mindset last night before I went to bed that I'm getting up and getting ready to pitch."

Senior right-hander Brandon Johnson inherited one runner on first base in the eighth inning and finished the game for his eighth save of the year. Johnson struck out four Tigers to get Ole Miss its second-straight win against a ranked opponent this week.

Ole Miss built its 4-2 lead in the second inning Friday night. After LSU opened the game with a two-run home run from slugger Dylan Crews in the bottom of the first, the Rebels responded with a pair of two-out, bases-loaded singles from Hayden Dunhurst and Jacob Gonzalez to take the lead.

Game 2 recap

Ole Miss' bats blasted ahead early. Tim Elko and Kevin Graham hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning. The Rebels then added two more runs in the second and five runs in the fourth to go into cruise control for the rest of the afternoon.

"Kevin Graham is starting to really heat up," Bianco said. "He makes such a difference in the lineup. You can see how that month of March, we struggled without him. Now that he's back in the lineup, you can tell that he's starting to really feel good at the plate."

Freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott enabled the offense to cruise after the fourth. Elliott allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks in 6 ⅔ innings, striking out nine. Over his last four starts, Elliott has a 2.28 ERA in 23 ⅔ innings.

"I got ahead a lot," Elliott said. "I had great run support early so it allowed me to settle in. I just went up there and tried to attack them was the biggest thing today."

LSU and Ole Miss return to action on Sunday (1 p.m., SEC Network Plus) for the third game of this three-game series. The Rebels have never swept LSU in a three-game series in Baton Rouge.

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss baseball dominates No. 15 LSU, sweeps doubleheader to win SEC series

