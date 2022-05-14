Dakotah Earley no longer on life support, breathing on his own, according to GoFundMe update

CHICAGO (CBS) – A week after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park, 23-year-old Dakotah Earley is no longer on life support, according to the family's GoFundMe .

The recent update says that he is now breathing on his own and has been chatting a little bit -- telling his brother that he missed him.

"Sometimes when he speaks it isn't clear due to his jaw but we are so happy that he can and will speak again. The surgery for his jaw has been rescheduled several times and it is scheduled again for this evening. We are praying the surgery goes well and it can finally be done."

The family mentioned that there's no final decision on whether his leg will be amputated but are hopeful that it will be saved.

Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m. on May 6 when one of two robbers came out of hiding and pointed a gun at him. After giving the offender his bag, Earley reached for the gun, and both fell to the ground as they struggled over the gun. He was shot three times while robbers asked for his cellphone password.

A source told CBS 2 that police has located the suspect's vehicle.

No arrests were made.