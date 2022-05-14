ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakotah Earley no longer on life support, breathing on his own, according to GoFundMe update

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

Dakotah Earley off life support, breathing on his own, family says 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) – A week after being shot during a robbery in Lincoln Park, 23-year-old Dakotah Earley is no longer on life support, according to the family's GoFundMe .

The recent update says that he is now breathing on his own and has been chatting a little bit -- telling his brother that he missed him.

"Sometimes when he speaks it isn't clear due to his jaw but we are so happy that he can and will speak again. The surgery for his jaw has been rescheduled several times and it is scheduled again for this evening. We are praying the surgery goes well and it can finally be done."

The family mentioned that there's no final decision on whether his leg will be amputated but are hopeful that it will be saved.

Earley was walking on Wayne Avenue near Webster Avenue around 3 a.m. on May 6 when one of two robbers came out of hiding and pointed a gun at him. After giving the offender his bag, Earley reached for the gun, and both fell to the ground as they struggled over the gun. He was shot three times while robbers asked for his cellphone password.

A source told CBS 2 that police has located the suspect's vehicle.

No arrests were made.

Comments / 36

Guest @68
3d ago

God's blessings surround him 🙏🏼🙏🏼. May he have a speedy recovery! I really hope that they Lock up the animal that did this to him!!

Reply(1)
10
DMitri Elbert
3d ago

My God😭The evil days are here. Lord, heal this man and let him walk and give You praise 🙌🏿. Accept Jesus because it's a miracle the you are alive young Man🕊.

Reply(1)
4
americanmilitarynews.com

Gangs attack Chicago cops helping gunshot victims

Officers with the Chicago Police Department were attacked by gang members last week while trying to provide life-saving aid to people who had been shot. According to officials, two rival gangs began firing at each other just before 5 p.m. on May 10 in the 4800-block of South Ada Street. One person was killed and four others were wounded in the gunfight.
CHICAGO, IL
