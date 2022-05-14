ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week -- Jedidiah.

Jedidiah is a handsome 8-month-old Terrier mix with a LOT of energy! He's curious and confident in new situations; from his first elevator ride to splashing in a pup pool in the backyard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cIzSD_0feAehn500
PAWS Chicago

He is very intelligent and would benefit from a patient owner who could continue his training. Jedidiah is food motivated and loves chew toys and treats. This friendly pup would really like a playful dog sibling to help him get some of that puppy energy out.

Jedidiah is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

