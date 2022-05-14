Wine pick: Alain Jaume 'Grande Garrigue' Vacqueyras 2018, France

Some of the worlds finest Grenache blends come from the Southern Rhone in France. Chateauneuf-du-Pape is the most famous but can be quite costly.

If you’re looking for excellent Southern Rhone look to Vacqueyras for fine wines at more reasonable prices. The Jaume family has been crafting Rhone wines since 1826 and is now headed up by Sebastien and Christophe Jaume.

This gem starts out with lovely aromatics of dark fruits, smoked meats and black pepper. Flavors of blackberry, dark cherry, spices and herbal notes coat the palate in a lush texture.

This is fantastic Southern Rhone wine with tons of character and complexity.

Pair with: braised short ribs in red wine, smoked baby back ribs, grilled spice pork tenderloin or a nice aged hard cheese.

Price: $29.99

— Jeff Anderson is sommelier at Westside Liquor.