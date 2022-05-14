ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In-state 2023 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman reveals official visit dates with Nebraska

By Grant Bricker
saturdaytradition.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalachi Coleman is a Nebraska football target that has revealed when he will be visiting Lincoln. He is a home-grown 4-star recruit from Lincoln, Nebraska. Coleman goes to Lincoln East High...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 1

North Platte Post

Huskers add three more Titles at B1G Meet

The Nebraska track and field team collected three more Big Ten titles on the final day of the Big Ten Outdoor Championships to give them a total of six for the weekend. Maxwell Otterdahl, already crowned the shot put champion on Saturday, made it a double on Sunday by winning the discus title. The first-year Husker thrower set a new personal best of 190-11 (58.19m) to claim top honors.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Huskers’ Postseason Chances Dim After Series Loss At Illinois

Nebraska lost a 4-run lead and waited more than four hours over two separate weather delays to ultimately drop the deciding game and the series to the Illinois Fighting Illini, losing 5-4 on Sunday. Colby Gomes stunned the crowd in Champaign with his grand slam in the top of the...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Three Nebraska schools win $100,000 fitness centers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska softball lands in Stillwater Regional in NCAA Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After winning the Big Ten tournament and earning an automatic bid, the Huskers are headed to their 25th NCAA Softball Tournament. Sunday evening it was announced Nebraska will be traveling to Stillwater to play in the regional hosted by No. 7 overall seed Oklahoma State. The...
STILLWATER, OK
gifamilyradio.com

Six teams still alive in the High School State Tournaments

(Omaha, NE) - The Nebraska State High School baseball tournaments continued on Monday in Omaha at Werner Park and Tal Anderson Field-UNO. In Class A, winner bracket games, Millard West downed Lincoln East 3-0. Millard South defeated Creighton Prep 8-2. In the Class A elimination games, Elkhorn South downed Kearney 10-8 and Lincoln Southeast defeated Omaha Westside 14-5. Class B play saw Waverly win 10-0 in five innings over Beatrice with Elkhorn North downing Elkhorn in a winners bracket game 12-8. In elimination play for Class B, Central City/Fullerton/Centura won 7-4 over Norris and Skutt Catholic defeated Gross Catholic 10-5.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

THREE SCHOOLS EACH WIN A BRAND NEW $100K DON’T QUIT!® FITNESS CENTER

(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Humane Society looking for a cat thief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unidentified woman allegedly stole a cat from the local Humane Society. The Nebraska Humane Society (NHS) says an unknown woman took a brown tabby domestic cat from a kennel at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The woman allegedly left the NHS campus with the...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Omaha restauranteur Greg Cutchall dies

OMAHA, Neb. — Greg Cutchall, who built a thriving business feeding Omaha residents from his casual dining and fast food outlets, died Monday according to a news release from Cutchall Management Company. Cutchall held 44 restaurants in five states, including JAMS American Grill, First Watch Daytime Cafe, Paradise Bakery,...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Comeback falls short as Bearcats are eliminated from state tournament

PAPILLION — A furious, late-inning comeback wasn’t enough for the Kearney High baseball team as it dropped an elimination game to Elkhorn South, 10-8, Monday morning at the state tournament in Papillion. After falling behind 10-1 against Elkhorn South, things looked bleak for Kearney. The the first five...
KEARNEY, NE
KETV.com

Lightning strike catches Blair, Nebraska, church on fire

BLAIR, Neb. — A church in Blair, Nebraska, caught fire Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through the area. Blair Fire Chief Dave Aten says it is believed lightning struck the top of the church, sparking a fire. Flames were contained to that area, but there is smoke and water...
BLAIR, NE
US News and World Report

Nebraska to Pay $479,000 to Settle Inmate Death Lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska has agreed to pay $479,000 to the family of a “talkative” Scottsbluff man who was strangled to death in 2017 by a fellow inmate who didn't want a cellmate . The lawsuit filed by Terry Berry Jr.'s family against prison officials they...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Trailer fire on Nebraska's I-80 heavily damages payload of Amazon packages

ASHLAND, Neb. — An Amazon trailer caught fire late Sunday night on Nebraska's Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln. The State Patrol ran rolling road blocks to slow traffic as it approached the burning trailer. Westbound lanes were closed while firefighters put out the blaze. Ashland Fire, Greenwood Fire...
ASHLAND, NE

