Nominations sought for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

On deck: Winner advances to the LaGrange District final to play the winner of Norton and Buckeye on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Outlook: Keystone enters as the defending state champion under first-year coach Doug Cooper. Since falling to Holland Springfield in the 2022 Prebis Memorial Classic, the Wildcats won six straight games, out-scoring opponents, 61-11. When they’re against the wall, the cardiac Wildcats come alive. Whether it’s scoring five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from Amherst in their 10-5 season opener, or tying the Lorain County League contender Brookside in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walk-off at the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 4-3. The Wildcats have seven batters with over a .400 batting average. They also have Lily Cassell, who is one of the leaders in the area in with 170 strikeouts. Coventry tied for second in the Portage Trail-Metro Conference with a 9-2 league record as of May 15. They will be coming a day off a game against Field (10-3), which is undefeated in its conference. The Comets have won eight of their last nine before facing Field on May 16.

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO