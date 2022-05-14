ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Nominations sought for Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

By John Bertosa
Morning Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Older Americans Month in May, the Ohio Department of Aging is requesting nominations of outstanding older adults to induct into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Morning Journal

OHSAA’s NIL proposal for high school student-athletes soundly defeated by member schools

A Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) proposal by the Ohio High School Athletic Association was soundly defeated by a wide margin of member schools, the OHSAA announced May 17. The referendum vote was held from May 1 to May 15, where member schools voted on a number of items. The NIL proposal, if passed, would have allowed high school athletes to sign endorsement to make money on their name, image and likeness. The proposal mirrored recent changes made at the college level.
COLUMBUS, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball: (2) Keystone vs. (10) Coventry Division II district semifinal capsule

On deck: Winner advances to the LaGrange District final to play the winner of Norton and Buckeye on May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Outlook: Keystone enters as the defending state champion under first-year coach Doug Cooper. Since falling to Holland Springfield in the 2022 Prebis Memorial Classic, the Wildcats won six straight games, out-scoring opponents, 61-11. When they’re against the wall, the cardiac Wildcats come alive. Whether it’s scoring five runs in the sixth and seventh innings to pull away from Amherst in their 10-5 season opener, or tying the Lorain County League contender Brookside in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and walk-off at the bottom of the ninth inning to win, 4-3. The Wildcats have seven batters with over a .400 batting average. They also have Lily Cassell, who is one of the leaders in the area in with 170 strikeouts. Coventry tied for second in the Portage Trail-Metro Conference with a 9-2 league record as of May 15. They will be coming a day off a game against Field (10-3), which is undefeated in its conference. The Comets have won eight of their last nine before facing Field on May 16.
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, OH
Morning Journal

Northern Ohio: Enhanced recovery after surgery program at UH recognized with Patient Engagement Best Practice Award

An innovative program at University Hospitals (UH) is yielding notable results, creating shorter hospital stays, less use of opioids, fewer post-surgical infections and lower costs for patients, according to a news release. Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) first was implemented at UH Cleveland Medical Center and now is in use...
CLEVELAND, OH
Morning Journal

High school softball: Brookside upsets Waynedale, sets district final rematch against Northwestern

Seventh-seeded Brookside is not scared of anybody. Against third-seed Waynedale, the Cardinals held off their late rally to upset the Golden Bears, 5-3, on May 17. “They could care less who they are playing,” Coach Scott Nader said. “In the past, we were always afraid of who we were playing. We would lose games before just by looking at the schedule. Now, we have a young bunch of players who don’t care who is on the other side. They believe in themselves.”
SHEFFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy