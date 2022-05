Though Apex Legends Mobile can be played solo, a big change from its console and PC counterpart, it's best played in groups of two or three. If you want to team up with friends or maybe even play with some strangers, you'll want to be able to communicate with your team. Apex Legends Mobile offers a pretty simple chat feature so that you can coordinate with each other and hopefully secure that victory.

