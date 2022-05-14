9-year-old Evanston boy fatally shot in Skokie identified: officials

Officials investigate the scene on May 14, 2022, where a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street in Skokie. A 6-year-old boy was also shot and suffered a graze wound, according to police. Andrew Johnston/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 9-year-old boy fatally shot in Skokie early Saturday has been identified, officials said. Another boy, 6, was also shot but survived.

Jeremiah Ellis was found when police officers rushed to the scene of “shots fired” and found two boys shot at an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street just after midnight Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Life-saving measures were conducted for Jeremiah, of the 2000 block of Darrow Avenue in Evanston, until fire department paramedics arrived, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 6-year-old boy who suffered a graze wound was also taken to a hospital but survived.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the shooting, but Skokie police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 847-982-5900 or the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip hotline at 847-933-8477.