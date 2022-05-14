ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

9-year-old Evanston boy fatally shot in Skokie identified: officials

By Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8Aka_0feAa0G300
Officials investigate the scene on May 14, 2022, where a 9-year-old boy was fatally shot inside an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street in Skokie. A 6-year-old boy was also shot and suffered a graze wound, according to police. Andrew Johnston/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A 9-year-old boy fatally shot in Skokie early Saturday has been identified, officials said. Another boy, 6, was also shot but survived.

Jeremiah Ellis was found when police officers rushed to the scene of “shots fired” and found two boys shot at an apartment building in the 4700 block of Main Street just after midnight Saturday, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Life-saving measures were conducted for Jeremiah, of the 2000 block of Darrow Avenue in Evanston, until fire department paramedics arrived, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 6-year-old boy who suffered a graze wound was also taken to a hospital but survived.

The North Regional Major Crimes Task Force was investigating the shooting, but Skokie police asked anyone with information to contact investigators at 847-982-5900 or the 24-hour Skokie Crime Tip hotline at 847-933-8477.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, charged in shooting and robbery of Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged with the shooting and robbery of 23-year-old culinary student Dakotah Earley earlier this month, as well as four other armed robberies.Tyshon Brownlee, was arrested in Oak Park. He is charged with one count of attempted murder and five counts of armed robbery. He was ordered held without bail at a bond hearing Tuesday afternoon. He is due back in court on May 25 at the Skokie courthouse."In these instances involving this defendant, we have five innocent victims, and a community that has been terrorized," Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said Tuesday...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Deaths of man, woman at Allerton hotel were murder-suicide, officials confirm

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The shooting deaths of a man and woman in the Warwick Allerton Hotel on the Magnificent Mile were indeed a murder-suicide, officials confirmed Tuesday. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office reported that Amy Bustos, 21, died of a gunshot wound to the head Monday, and the manner of her death was a homicide. Husam Haddad, 25, also died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide. At 4:54 p.m. Monday, Bustos was found in the hotel at 140 E. Huron St., at the northeast corner of the intersection with Michigan Avenue. Police dispatch...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Skokie, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Skokie, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Skokie Crime Tip#2022 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
wlip.com

Arrest Made, Victim Identified in Lake County “Gang Related” Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) An arrest has been announced in a North Chicago homicide. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say Amireon Williams shot and killed 14-year-old Lavon’ta Brown on Sunday evening, after a confrontation at a gas station in the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street. Investigators believe the shooting was gang related, and that Brown was targeted. The 18-year-old Williams now faces two counts of first-degree murder, and is due in bond court this morning. Even with the announcement of an arrest, officials say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Marion Richardson, suspect in Millennium Park shooting death of Seandell Holliday in court

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 17-year-old charged with killing a teen feet away from "The Bean" is due in court on Monday.CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with new details. Instead of being heard at Juvenile Court, 17-year-old Marion Richardson will appear in adult court, due to the seriousness of the crime, a second-degree murder chargeRichardson is one of at least two people who were taken into custody for questioning Saturday night in the killing of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday in Millennium Park.Video has circulated online appearing to show a scuffle moments before Holliday was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, fatally struck by gunman's car in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot and then run over by the gunman's getaway car Monday morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood. Around 8:11 a.m., the 40-year-old was inside a car in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in his direction, police said.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot on South Side porch

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting on a porch Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The teen was on the porch around 11:10 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Justine Street when he heard shots and was hit in the hand with gunfire, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

14-Year-Old Dies in Lake County Shooting

(North Chicago, IL) A young teen is dead after a shootout in North Chicago. Officials say they were dispatched to the 1-thousand block of Jackson Street on Sunday afternoon for shots fired. When they arrived they found a 14-year-old male with gunshot wounds…he was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation shows that the unidentified victim and a group of people inside a vehicle confronted each other at a gas station…the teen and someone in that car then opened fire on each other. The vehicle was able to escape but was later found crashed at a Waukegan Home Depot…three people were taken into custody inside of the store. No identifications or charges have been announced at this point. North Chicago Police and the Lake County Major Crime Task Force are investigating.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy