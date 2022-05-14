ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Governor Youngkin issues statement on baby formula shortage

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday (May 13), Governor Glenn Youngkin made the following statement on the nationwide baby formula shortage:. "My administration...

Robert R. Johnson
3d ago

The socialist have brought our nation to the point where we will suffer for the things we took for granted. Please, understand that the democrats are not done with destroying our great nation. We must vote them all out before they are embedded so deeply that they take away our basic fundamental freedoms and economic ability to prosper.

2d ago

This “issue”: Baby Formula?!?! It is sooo pathetic. I, personally, was born in 1944 in a country occupied by Hitler. I survived, and I am still alive without Baby Formula!!! Hundreds of millions of children born before the development of “Baby Formula” - survived, and are still alive. Today, millions of children in countries around the world, where Baby Formula is not available, survive, and live a good life! This issue is laughable, really.

Suntanman
3d ago

Plenty of it at the border for the lawbreakers coming in! Just head down there and demand it!

