Clark Contractors hires CFO, two additional managers

By Roby Brock
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark Contractors has hired Chris Shepard as Chief Financial Officer. In addition, the company added Travis Henry as safety director and Daniel Hunt as senior project manager. Shepard will manage Clark Contractors’ financial actions, including financial reporting and analysis, strategic planning, and risk management. “We’re so excited to...

Hendrix College president to retire in June 2023

Hendrix College President Ellis Arnold announced Tuesday (May 17) he will retire at the end of the next academic year. Arnold, a 1979 graduate of the school, has served as president of the Conway-based college since 2019. In a letter to the staff and students, Arnold said:. “As we conclude...
Hudson Graduates from UA Little Rock

Ever since he was a child, Turner Hudson, a recent graduate with a bachelor’s degree in systems engineering from Mayflower, Arkansas, has loved building things. He was often found playing with legos and creating small projects. When he grew up, he decided to turn that interest into a career.
Big Plans Unveiled for Little Rock’s Breckenridge Village

Little Rock’s Breckenridge Village is under new ownership. KBK-Breck LLC purchased the Little Rock shopping center known as Breckenridge Village, located at Rodney Parham Road and Interstate 430 in Little Rock, as of May 12. The ownership group is comprised of The Kelley Group, the Keet Family, Dale V. “Bo” Briggs, the Bodnar Group out of Nashville and others. Relyance Bank and First Financial Bank provided the financing for the acquisition.
Arkansas AG office gets judgment against two chiropractic operations for violations of 271 patients’ privacy

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced a final judgment against two chiropractic clinics, 501 Pain & Rehab, LLC, located in Conway, and 501 Pain and Rehab Family Clinic of Russellville, LLC, located in Russellville, as well as, owners, Dr. John D’Onofrio and Donny McCuien. The Court found the Defendants violated the Personal Information Privacy Act and the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act for failing to secure and protect their patients’ personal information from unauthorized access or use and failing to properly dispose of the personal information as required by law. The lawsuit was filed after investigators identified that the medical files that were dumped in a public park near Mayflower contained almost 1,000 instances of patients’ unencrypted and unredacted personal information. Defendants will have to pay $321,395 in civil penalties and legal fees.
Properties in northern, eastern Arkansas top list of endangered places

Three historic properties take the top spots in Preserve Arkansas’ annual list of most endangered places. The list is based on nominations from the public, and highlights some of the state’s historically and architecturally significant properties facing threats of demolition, neglect or insensitive development. At the top of...
5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Swimming Holes to Visit in Arkansas

Are you ready for summer? The long Memorial holiday weekend is right around the corner and some of the best swimming holes are located in Arkansas. Many of you will be heading outdoors to the lakes, rivers, and yes, swimming holes to unofficially welcome the summer season. There's just something special about finding an off-the-beaten-path swimming hole where you can launch yourself off some bluff or a rope swing to dive into the water.
Johnny Cash water tower in Arkansas leaking from curious spot

KINGSLAND, Ark. — Video of a water tower featuring a mural of country legend Johnny Cash is going viral. Someone shot this mural of Cash in a curious place, causing water to spurt out. It happened in Kingsland, Arkansas, where Cash was born. The water tower is only one...
Benefit account established for elementary school principal

A benefit account for Byron Difani has been setup at Centennial Bank to assist with medically-related expenses. Difani is the principal at Eagle Mountain Elementary and has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. If you would like to donate, please visit any Centennial Bank location.
LRPD investigating downtown homicide Tuesday evening

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating an early evening homicide Tuesday that left one victim dead, the department reported. Police said the homicide happened downtown in the 800 block of Broadway Street near the Shell gas station. Authorities ask for the public to avoid the area.
Efforts continue to eradicate feral hogs in the Twin Lakes Area

Feral hogs continue to be a problem in Arkansas and several counties in the Twin Lakes Area are in the top 10 in the state in the number of hogs being eradicated. A feral hog is a domestic pig which has gone feral, meaning it lives in the wild. Feral hogs cause tremendous damage to agriculture, including row crops, forestry, livestock, and pasture. Feral hogs also cause great risks to human health and safety, by harboring and transmitting diseases to people and pets and by causing collisions with vehicles.
Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Little Rock, Arkansas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. From the moment you walk into town, Little Rock welcomes you with Southern hospitality. You can walk, drive, or ride a scooter across town and explore a wide range of significant American history. The Governor's Mansion Historic District encompasses much of downtown, protecting some of the city's most distinctively constructed and historic mansions and structures. The baristas in Little Rock's coffee shops have a passion for coffee that is clear and they are eager to serve customers' customized coffee recipes.
