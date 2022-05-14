ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEW ERA: Dewey PS tabs Rod Richardson as Bulldoggers next head football coach

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago

Destiny is a methodical force.

When he came on board last year as a coach at Dewey High School, Rod Richardson couldn’t have known of the opportunity around the corner.

During the 2021-22 school sports year, Richardson served as a member of Trent Turner’s football staff and as the head baseball coach.

When Turner recently resigned to take a coaching job elsewhere, Richardson appeared to be the prime candidate to fill the vacancy.

During his coaching journey he’s served as Class 6A head football coach (Putnam City North) and worked as an assistant in other large school programs.

On Thursday, the Dewey School Board made it official by approving Richardson as the Doggers’ eighth grid coach in the past 30 years.

Turner served three years in the position, experiencing his best season in 2019 (7-4) — the best regular season showing (7-3) by a Dewey team in approximately 25 years.

But, COVID issues, an incredible rash of injuries in 2020, and other player issues sabotaged potential success in 2020 (3-7) and 2021 (1-9).

Richardson served as the co-defensive coordinator last autumn.

“He was very influential in all aspects of the team,” Dewey High Athletic Director Trey Ruble said. “We were fortunate to get him here to begin with.”

Enthusiasm and purpose seemed to define Richardson’s outlook as he spoke during a phone interview Friday afternoon.

“I’m really excited,” he said.

As far as leading both the football and baseball programs, “It’s always been something I’ve done in my career,” he said. “One of the guys who knows me called me multi-dimensional.”

His previous coaching experiences on the gridiron as both a head and primary assistant was a major plus for his candidacy for the billet.

“He has plenty of experience,” Ruble said. “He’s a highly-qualified as a football and baseball guy. … The kids gravitate to him and respond to him. He has high knowledge of what he’s going. … For him to be able to take over football responsibilities was just a blessing for Dewey schools.”

On a more practical side, Richardson has a grasp of the areas in which Dewey needs to improve in order to reverse the trend of the past couple of seasons.

“We’ve got to get better at running the ball,” he said. “Some of that is that is we need to get better in the trenches, get stronger in the weight room and better execution of that part of the game.”

Greater depth also is a focus for Richardson, who hopes to grow the number of athletes in uniform.

“A lot of it is becoming more and more consistent and building depth in the trenches is important to us,” he added.

A handful of proven veterans should provide the nucleus of Richardson’s first year as skipper.

One of them is returning starting quarterback Trent Muninger, who has two years of prodigious varsity playing time under his belt.

“We can lean on Trent,” Richardson said, who referred to him as “one of our top dynamic weapons.”

He will bring stability to the quarterback spot, Richardson said, adding there are couple of other young signal callers in the fold.

Receiver/defensive back Colby Miller increased his stock last season as an impact player.

“By the end of the year he started on both sides of the ball,” Richardson said. “He really came on offensively. He did a great job for me on the defensive side.”

Linemen Braden Garrison and Andrew Parrett also bring back plenty of proven muscle and hustle.

Garrison “is going to be a very good piece on the line,” Richardson said. “Andrew Parrett did a very good job at center for us. We’ll lean on him to be the leader of the line.”

Running backs Carson Johnson and Gabe Villanueva are two other strong assets to the offense, the coach added.

He looks forward to spring football, especially since he already knows the players and vice-versa.

“We should be able to hit the ground running and installing,” he said.

“I think he’ll foster great character in these boys,” Ruble said. “We’re excited to have him. He’s a great leader.”

