BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A man is dead and another is injured after a single-vehicle crash knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in part of Northampton County on Tuesday. A pick-up truck crashed on William Penn Highway, at the "T" intersection with Sheridan Drive, in Bethlehem Township. The truck crossed traffic and hit two utility poles, according to township police.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO