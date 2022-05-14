ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Arrest made in vehicle stolen from Atlantic

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Atlantic, Iowa) – The pursuit of a vehicle allegedly stolen from the area of 10th and Linn Streets, ended in a collision and...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
klin.com

Catalytic Converter Theft Investigation Leads To Four Arrests

Lincoln Police were conducting a follow-up investigation at the Super 8 Motel near 26th and West O Street Monday afternoon regarding catalytic converter thefts. “Parked in the lot was a Jeep Cherokee suspected to be involved in a recent theft attempt at a separate location,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says officers contacted 29 year old Samantha Fischer and 40 year old Craig Haynes, both of Blue Springs, Missouri as they approached the Jeep.
LINCOLN, NE
kjan.com

Carter Lake man arrested on a warrant

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports a Carter Lake man, 43-year-old Kevin Michael Borg, turned himself-in to the Sheriff’s Office Monday afternoon. Borg was wanted on a warrant for Violation of Probation. He was booked into the Pott. County Jail. In other news, there were a few prisoners from other facilities transferred to the Pottawattamie County Jail to address warrants:
CARTER LAKE, IA
kmaland.com

Red Oak woman arrested on unauthorized credit card use

(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a credit card. Red Oak Police arrested 25-year-old Daisy Adelle Walker Tuesday afternoon. Walker is charged with 58 counts of unauthorized credit card use. Each count is a Class D felony. Walker is being...
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic, IA
Atlantic, IA
Crime & Safety
Western Iowa Today

Creston Weekend Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests over the weekend. Police arrested 32-year-old Kenny Joe Cunningham of Greenfield on Friday at the Creston Union County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities charged Cunningham with Assault. Officers transported Cunningham to the Union County Jail and released him later on a $300 cash or surety bond.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

DMPD: Man stabbed in stomach in Pioneer Park neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was stabbed Sunday night in Des Moines’ Pioneer Park neighborhood. Emergency crews were called to SE 22nd St. and E. Hughes Ave. shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found an adult male who had been stabbed in the stomach, according to Sgt. […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Police
Western Iowa Today

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl. The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries. Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.
ANKENY, IA
kjan.com

Adair County Sheriff’s report: 6 arrests

(Greenfield, Iowa) – Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports six arrests from over the past week. On May 8th, 36-year-old Rossi Byron Lundy, JR., of Cedar Rapids, was arrested for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, following an investigation into an assault at the I-80 eastbound rest area. At around 2:18-a.m., a caller reported multiple motorcycles and a U-Haul box truck were traveling together, and continued eastbound from the rest area. The victim said he was shot at during the altercation. Stuart Police located the group of motorcyclists and the box truck on the I-80 entrance ramp. The motorcycle continued eastbound but the box truck went to the Kum and Go and was parked by the gas pump. The driver, identified as Rossi Lundy, JR., and female passenger were detained. Lundy confirmed there was a firearm in the vehicle. It was found in the center cup-holder. A records check indicated he was convicted felon. Lundy was later released from the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Mills County Sheriff’s report, 5/16/22

(Glenwood, Iowa) – The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 24-year-old Jose Armando Gallardo-Garcia, of Omaha, was arrested Saturday night on a Public Intoxication charge. His bond was set at $300. And, no injuries were reported following a single-vehicle accident in Mills County Sunday morning. Authorities say 20-year-old Anita Coates, of Malvern, was driving a 2009 Ford in the area of 290th St./Noyes Avenue, and was toward the center of the road, when she met a vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Fire Department responds to Grease Fire

(Atlantic) This morning, Atlantic firefighters responded to a grease fire at Henningsen’s Process at 6th and Sunnyside Lane in Atlantic. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel says the call went out at 5:17 am. Chief Cappel thanks the Atlantic Police Department for checking on the incident called in by a...
ATLANTIC, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kjan.com

(UPDATE) Atlantic Fire called to Henningsen Processing

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Fire responded at around 5:17-a.m., today (Tuesday), to a report of thick black smoke coming from a vent at the top of the building at Henningsen Processing, located at 1006 W. 6th Street. Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel…. Cappel said there were no injuries.
ATLANTIC, IA
kjan.com

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s report, 5/16/22

(Council Bluffs, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Pottawattamie County report the arrest Sunday night, of 63-year-old Carla Sue Trumbauer, from Council Bluffs. The woman was arrested following the alleged assault of her daughter-in-law. Trumbauer was charged with Domestic Abuse Assault and Child Endangerment with substantial risk. She was being held in the Pott. County Jail on $2,300 bond. And, a traffic stop Sunday night near Oakland, resulted in the arrest of 46-year-old Harold Leonard Hoffman, JR., for OWI/1st offense. A sheriff’s deputy saw Hoffman’s 2019 Chevy pickup cross the center line several times before a traffic stop was conducted.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Henderson man arrested in Glenwood

(Glenwood) -- A Henderson man faces charges following his arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says officers arrested 34-year-old Myles Longcor Monday morning. Longcor was arrested on a charge of violation of a no contact order. He was taken to the Mills County Jail on no bond pending further...
GLENWOOD, IA
kjan.com

Carroll “Gentleman’s Club” under investigation

(Carroll, Iowa) – Multiple news outlets say Police in Fort Dodge are collaborating with numerous other agencies, on an investigation of a gentleman’s club. A search warrant was executed Thursday night at Ossy’s Show Club, located at 1215 Plaza Drive in Carroll. Detectives are investigating allegations of...
CARROLL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Two Jefferson Adults Arrested for Drugs

Two Jefferson adults were arrested following an alleged drug-related incident. According to court documents, an investigation began with the Jefferson Police Department following a traffic stop on January 17th. During the stop, the officer knew that the passenger, 21-year-old Makelia Brown was involved in distributing marijuana with 18-year-old Harvick Beals. The officer asked Brown if she would give consent to the officer searching her apartment.
JEFFERSON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Woman stabbed over cigarettes

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing Monday morning. LPD officers said that they were dispatched to the 2600 block of N 41st on the report of a person who had been stabbed. Authorities said that when officers arrived, they located a 41-year-old female with injuries to her...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Burning Amazon semi trailer shuts down I-80 westbound overnight

YMCA of Lincoln collecting swimsuits for kids in grant-based swim programs. The YMCA of Lincoln is supporting seven local community learning centers this summer, with all of the swimsuits going to kids in these programs. Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Updated: 4 hours ago.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy