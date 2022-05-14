ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jackie Robinson was a radical – don’t listen to the sanitized version of history

By Peter Dreier
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago

This article was originally published on The Conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLVXq_0feARnpi00

In our new book, "Baseball Rebels: The Players, People, and Social Movements That Shook Up the Game and Changed America," Rob Elias and I profile the many iconoclasts, dissenters and mavericks who defied baseball's and society's establishment.

But none took as many risks – and had as big an impact – as Jackie Robinson. Though Robinson was a fierce competitor, an outstanding athlete and a deeply religious man, the aspect of his legacy that often gets glossed over is that he was also a radical.

The sanitized version of the Jackie Robinson story goes something like this: He was a remarkable athlete who, with his unusual level of self-control, was the perfect person to break baseball's color line. In the face of jeers and taunts, he was able to put his head down and let his play do the talking, becoming a symbol of the promise of a racially integrated society.

With this April 15 marking the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's breaking baseball's color line, Major League Baseball will celebrate the occasion with great fanfare – with tributes, movies, TV specials, museum exhibits and symposia.

I wonder, however, about the extent to which these celebrations will downplay his activism during and after his playing career. Will they delve into the forces arrayed against Robinson – the players, fans, reporters, politicians and baseball executives who scorned his outspoken views on race? Will any Jackie Robinson Day events mention that, toward the end of his life, he wrote that he had become so disillusioned with the country's racial progress that he couldn't stand for the flag and sing the national anthem?

Laying the groundwork

Robinson was a rebel before he broke baseball's color line.

When he was a soldier during World War II, his superiors sought to keep him out of officer candidate school. He persevered and became a second lieutenant. But in 1944, while assigned to a training camp at Fort Hood in Texas, he refused to move to the back of an army bus when the white driver ordered him to do so.

Robinson faced trumped-up charges of insubordination, disturbing the peace, drunkenness, conduct unbecoming an officer and refusing to obey the orders of a superior officer. Voting by secret ballot, the nine military judges – only one of them Black – found Robinson not guilty. In November, he was honorably discharged from the Army.

Describing the ordeal, Robinson later wrote, "It was a small victory, for I had learned that I was in two wars, one against the foreign enemy, the other against prejudice at home."

Three years later, Robinson would suit up for the Dodgers.

His arrival didn't occur in a vacuum. It marked the culmination of more than a decade of protests to desegregate the national pastime. It was a political victory brought about by a persistent and progressive movement that confronted powerful business interests that were reluctant – even opposed – to bring about change.

Beginning in the 1930s, the movement mobilized a broad coalition of organizations – the Black press, civil rights groups, the Communist Party, progressive white activists, left-wing unions and radical politicians – that waged a sustained campaign to integrate baseball.

Biting his tongue, biding his time

This protest movement set the stage for Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey to sign Robinson to a contract in 1945. Robinson spent the 1946 season with the Montreal Royals, the Dodgers' top farm club, where he led the team to the minor league championship. The following season, he was brought up to the big leagues.

Robinson promised Rickey that – at least during his rookie year – he wouldn't respond to the verbal barbs from fans, managers and other players he would face on a daily basis.

His first test took place a week after he joined the Dodgers, during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Phillies manager Ben Chapman called Robinson the n-word and shouted, "Go back to the cotton field where you belong."

Though Robinson seethed with anger, he kept his promise to Rickey, enduring the abuse without retaliating.

But after that first year, he increasingly spoke out against racial injustice in speeches, interviews and his regular newspaper columns for The Pittsburgh Courier, New York Post and the New York Amsterdam News.

Many sportswriters and most other players – including some of his fellow Black players – balked at the way Robinson talked about race. They thought he was too angry, too vocal.

Syndicated sports columnist Dick Young of the New York Daily News griped that when he talked to Robinson's Black teammate Roy Campanella, they stuck to baseball. But when he spoke with Robinson, "sooner or later we get around to social issues."

A 1953 article in Sport magazine titled "Why They Boo Jackie Robinson" described the second baseman as "combative," "emotional" and "calculating," as well as a "pop-off," a "whiner," a "showboat" and a "troublemaker." A Cleveland paper called Robinson a "rabble rouser" who was on a "soap box." The Sporting News headlined one story "Robinson Should Be a Player, Not a Crusader." Other writers and players called him a "loudmouth," a "sorehead" and worse.

Nonetheless, Robinson's relentless advocacy got the attention of the country's civil rights leaders.

In 1956, the NAACP gave him its highest honor, the Spingarn Medal. He was the first athlete to receive that award. In his acceptance speech, he explained that although many people had warned him "not to speak up every time I thought there was an injustice," he would continue to do so.

'A freedom rider before the Freedom Rides'

After Robinson hung up his cleats in 1957, he stayed true to his word, becoming a constant presence on picket lines and at civil rights rallies.

That same year, he publicly urged President Dwight Eisenhower to send troops to Little Rock, Arkansas, to protect Black students seeking to desegregate its public schools. In 1960, impressed with the resilience and courage of the college students engaging in sit-ins at Southern lunch counters, he agreed to raise bail money for the students stuck in jail cells.

Robinson initially supported the 1960 presidential campaign of Sen. Hubert Humphrey, a Minnesota Democrat and staunch ally of the civil rights movement. But when John F. Kennedy won the party's nomination, Robinson – worried that JFK would be beholden to Southern Democrats who opposed integration - he endorsed Republican Richard Nixon. He quickly regretted that decision after Nixon refused to campaign in Harlem or speak out against the arrest of Martin Luther King Jr. in rural Georgia. Three weeks before Election Day, Robinson said that "Nixon doesn't deserve to win."

In February 1962, Robinson traveled to Jackson, Mississippi, to speak at a rally organized by NAACP leader Medgar Evers. Later that year, at King's request, Robinson traveled to Albany, Georgia, to draw media attention to three Black churches that had been burned to the ground by segregationists. He then led a fundraising campaign that collected $50,000 to rebuild the churches.

In 1963 he devoted considerable time and travel to support King's voter registration efforts in the South. He also traveled to Birmingham, Alabama, as part of King's campaign to dismantle segregation in that city.

"His presence in the South was very important to us," recalled Wyatt Tee Walker, chief of staff of King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference. King called Robinson "a sit-inner before the sit-ins, a freedom rider before the Freedom Rides."

Robinson also consistently criticized police brutality. In August 1968, three Black Panthers in New York City were arrested and charged with assaulting a white police officer. At their hearing two weeks later, about 150 white men, including off-duty police officers, stormed the courthouse and attacked 10 Panthers and two white supporters. When he learned that the police had made no arrests of the white rioters, Robinson was outraged.

"The Black Panthers seek self-determination, protection of the Black community, decent housing and employment and express opposition to police abuse," Robinson said during a press conference at the Black Panthers' headquarters.

He challenged banks for discriminating against Black neighborhoods and condemned slumlords who preyed on Black families.

And Robinson wasn't done holding Major League Baseball to account, either. He refused to participate in a 1969 Old Timers game because he didn't see "genuine interest in breaking the barriers that deny access to managerial and front office positions." At his final public appearance, throwing the ceremonial first pitch before Game 2 of the 1972 World Series, Robinson observed, "I'm going to be tremendously more pleased and more proud when I look at that third base coaching line one day and see a black face managing in baseball."

No major league team had a Black manager until Frank Robinson was hired by the Cleveland Indians in 1975, three years after Jackie Robinson's death. The absence of Black managers and front-office executives is an issue that MLB still grapples with today.

Athlete activism, then and now

Athletes still face backlash for speaking out. When NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick protested racism by refusing to stand during the national anthem, then-President Donald Trump said that athletes who followed Kaepernick's example "shouldn't be in the country."

In 2018, after NBA star LeBron James spoke about a racial slur that had been graffitied on his home and criticized Trump, Fox News' Laura Ingraham suggested that he "shut up and dribble."

Even so, in the past decade, athletes have become more outspoken on issues of racism, homophobia, sexism, American militarism, immigrant rights and other issues. They all stand on Robinson's shoulders.

It was Robinson's strong patriotism that led him to challenge America to live up to its ideals. He felt an obligation to use his fame to challenge the society's racial injustice. However, during his last few years – before he died of a heart attack in 1972 at age 53 – he grew increasingly disillusioned with the pace of racial progress.

In his 1972 memoir, "I Never Had It Made," he wrote: "I cannot stand and sing the anthem. I cannot salute the flag; I know that I am a Black man in a white world.

Comments / 25

Bob Frankl
3d ago

you would be too.my first hero.from a 65 year old white guy.my second one was bill Russell..from an old white guy.character matters.prove me wrong!!!

Reply
5
Steven Lazzari
3d ago

he was an American kid that just wanted to play baseball and the obstacles he had to deal with in order to play baseball made him one of baseballs greatest players

Reply
2
J Wales
3d ago

…..the founding fathers were also radicals…..just like Jackie……at times we need radicals…..

Reply
5
Related
Salon

Marjorie Taylor Greene to right-wing Catholic site: How come "God hasn't destroyed" America?

Last Thursday, on the eve of testifying in a lawsuit that seeks to prevent her from running for re-election, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the legendary or notorious Georgia Republican, granted an hourlong interview in her home to an unlikely outlet: the far-right Catholic news organization Church Militant, which for years has positioned itself as one of the noisiest and most outlandish partisans in the Roman Catholic Church's ongoing fight with itself. Greene is an evangelical Protestant, not a Catholic, but Church Militant is making the most of this opportunity, and has featured segments of the interview all week, starting with its opening video on Monday, entitled "Marjorie for Pope."
GEORGIA STATE
People

New Book Delves Into JFK's Charisma, Insatiable Affairs — and His Last Moments with Baby Son Patrick

The personal allure of John F. Kennedy — strong as a magnet — is, for many, what sets him apart in the history books. A charismatic orator, Kennedy's charm often masked his flaws (and fed his penchant for flirtation). But as a new book details, behind the appeal of the young senator-turned-president was a man who faced a steady stream of challenges before his assassination in 1963.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

The Often Forgotten Assassination Of Dr. King’s Mother

The 1974 murder of Mrs. Alberta King is not as widely known as the murder of her late civil rights leader son, which took place just six years before in 1968. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination in April 1968 by James Earl Ray is considered by many to be one of the most tragic events in American history.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlantic

The America That Killed George Floyd

In the late ’90s, not long after I left Cameroon to attend college in the United States, I learned of a word used in certain African-immigrant communities to refer to African Americans: Akata. It was not uttered with affection; far from it—Akata means “wild animal,” and thus has much in common with the N-word. In my early days here, it wasn’t unusual for me to see a fellow African look at an African American and say, with a sneer, “Look at that Akata,” or “I just don’t understand these Akatas.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
City
Alabama, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
The Spun

Longtime MLB Pitcher Died On Saturday At 57

A longtime Major League Baseball pitcher died on Saturday at the age of 57. David West, a longtime MLB relief pitcher, passed away following a battle with brain cancer. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, West is the sixth former Phillies player to die of brain cancer over the last 20 years.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F. Kennedy
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Medgar Evers
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Colin Kaepernick
WHYY

Anthea Butler on ‘White Evangelical Racism’

This episode was originally broadcast on December 28, 2021. University of Pennsylvania professor and religion scholar ANTHEA BUTLER examines the racist roots and beliefs of the American evangelical movement in her new book, White Evangelical Racism: The Politics of Morality in America. Butler traces evangelical attitudes and activism from slavery and Reconstruction thru the civil rights era to the Trump presidency to make the case that racism is embedded in modern evangelicalism and the “Moral Majority” is really about preserving white Christian male supremacy.
RELIGION
Smithonian

Did an Enslaved Woman Try to Warn the Americans of Benedict Arnold’s Treason?

In the early morning hours of September 23, 1780, three American militiamen captured the dashing British spymaster John André near Tarrytown, New York. They searched the major, finding maps and incriminating papers in his boots. The plot—a conspiracy by André and American Major General Benedict Arnold, commander of Fort West Point, to surrender the military garrison to the British—quickly unraveled from there, with Arnold abandoning his command to flee to the British side and the Patriots maintaining control of this key fort along the Hudson River.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#Major League Baseball
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Angel Hernandez's Performance Sunday

Angel Hernandez is at it again. The polarizing umpire is behind home plate for Sunday's game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals. That's unsurprisingly led to some head-scratching calls. A casual fan can't name most umpires, so it's telling that the crowd booed his introduction before Hernandez even got...
HOUSTON, TX
Washington Examiner

The most important 19th century American you've never heard of

Every day, we are inundated with the names of people from the past. When you see an advertisement selling insurance for Lincoln Financial Group, drive down a Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, or read a book review in the Washington Examiner, you see recognizable names that call to mind stories associated with these historical figures. These titles serve as small monuments to their accomplishments and ask us to remember them.
DETROIT, MI
Salon

7 misconceptions about the Civil War

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. The American Civil War is a pivotal and ugly moment in American history, but it's more misunderstood than you would think. We're breaking down some myths about Lincoln, women soldiers, racist Northerners, and Southern Union sympathizers, adapted from an episode of Misconceptions on YouTube.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Army
CBS Baltimore

Colin Kaepernick, David E. Talbert And David Burton To Receive Honorary Degrees From Morgan State

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former NFL quarterback and social justice advocate Colin Kaepernick is getting an honorary degree from Morgan State University, joining filmmaker David E. Talbert and businessman David Burton, both Morgan State alums, the university said Tuesday. All three recipients are being honored for their “individual, and collective, contributions to the progression of the Black narrative and pursuit of excellence,” Morgan State University President David K. Wilson said. A member of the San Francisco 49ers for six years, Kaepernick famously started protesting the oppression of Black people and minorities in 2016, first by sitting during the national anthem before NFL games...
BALTIMORE, MD
Salon

Author Marc Lamont Hill on George Floyd, America, "telling the truth and fighting for freedom"

The horror of George Floyd's death seeped into my consciousness weeks before I saw the actual video. Honestly, I didn't want to see it. I tried my best to avoid it. At this point, who wants to see another Black person heartlessly having their life snatched away by some hateful or careless officer –- only to see that shared and reshared over and over again? Unfortunately, the answer is that millions of people wanted to see it, meaning I had no choice.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Review: ‘Team America’ plumbs enduring impact of 4 generals

“Team America: Patton, MacArthur, Marshall, Eisenhower, and the World They Forged” by Robert L. O’Connell (Harper) Insightful and informative, military historian Robert L. O’Connell’s latest book carries a title that might evoke in today’s readers a group of superheroes bent on saving the free world — in this case four Army generals transforming the United States into a global peacekeeper.
MILITARY
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
116K+
Followers
16K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy