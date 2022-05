Grief and loneliness often go hand-in-hand. This is what, then 94-year-old Keith Davison of Morris, Minnesota experienced after his wife died of cancer in 2016. After 66 years of marriage and raising three children, his house was suddenly very quiet. That’s when, in 2017, he got the idea to install a pool for the neighborhood kids. Now every summer, his backyard is full, and at 98 years of age, he’s still going strong.

