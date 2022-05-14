ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayern Munich ‘made 11th-hour bid to land Antonio Rudiger transfer but Chelsea star had already signed Real Madrid deal’

By Gary Stonehouse
 3 days ago

BAYERN MUNICH allegedly failed with an 11th hour transfer move for Antonio Rudiger.

The 29-year-old German is out of contract at Chelsea in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39cNfc_0feAQrE100
Bayern Munich failed with a late move for Antonio Rudiger Credit: Rex

Spanish giants Real Madrid have secured his services after snapping up the free transfer on a four-year deal.

However, SportBild’s Christian Falk has claimed that Bayern contacted Rudiger over a potential deal.

But the German giants had acted too late, with the centre-half having already almost agreed terms with the LaLiga side.

This report states that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic got in touch with the player’s agent after the Champions League exit to Villarreal.

But the Bundesliga outfit would not meet Rudiger’s wage demands.

And he was nearly close to an agreement with Madrid.

Rudiger has been imperious for Chelsea over the past 12 months since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel.

He first joined Chelsea from Roma in 2017 but it is over the last two seasons where he has truly shown his class.

He helped the Blues win the Champions League last year and was hailed as one of their player's of the season.

But Tuchel recently confirmed the sanctions imposed on Chelsea and outgoing owner Roman Abramovich have meant they were unable to tie Rudiger down to a new deal.

Now the star is hoping to finish his Blues career by winning the FA Cup.

Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea confident Todd Boehly takeover WILL be cleared despite Government claims the £4.25bn deal is under threat

CHELSEA remain confident the takeover deal with Todd Boehly WILL be cleared - despite Government suggestions the club’s future is under threat. Blues chiefs have refused to rise to the bait after Government briefings claiming the £4.25bn sale could “fall apart” over Roman Abramovich’s demand for £1.6bn of the initial payment to initially be sent to a Jersey-based holding company.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Kylian Mbappe transfer: PSG star hints at swift announcement amid Real Madrid rumors

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe won his third consecutive UNFP Ligue 1 player of the year award on Sunday and hinted that he is close to announcing a decision over his future with Real Madrid rumors rife. The 23-year-old France international was 2019 and 2021 winner while the 2020 award was canceled due to COVID-19 ending the season prematurely, and Mbappe currently has everybody guessing whether this will be his final season in his homeland or whether he'll join national team teammate Karim Benzema at the Santiago Bernabeu.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Paul Ince Appointed As Permanent Manager: Reaction

So, Paul Ince has been appointed as the first-team manager of Reading Football Club, having been parachuted in incredibly unexpectedly in February after Veljko Paunovic departed. Of course, that decision came as a complete shock (Ince coming in, not Pauno exiting). The team were able to pick up enough points...
SOCCER
