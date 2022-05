Erling Haaland finalizing a move to Manchester City was the first step of Europe's summer of strikers on the transfer market. We knew it was coming since January but now it's concrete, official, and publicly anounced. Haaland wanted to sign his transfer to Manchester City last week and have a farewell to the Borussia Dortmund fans as a matter of respect. His salary will be the same as Kevin de Bruyne's, around £350,000 per week and the contract runs through June 30, 2027.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO