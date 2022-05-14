ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Letter: Why the future of golf is younger, more inclusive and can succeed at a Kentucky course pegged to close

By James Mielke, Contributor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zj439_0feAOXGf00

Golf has a long and often deserved reputation as a stuffy sport obsessed with notions of the past and tradition. But unlike the Olmstead Parks Conservancy’s years-long passion project to dismantle Cherokee Golf Course, a long list of municipal golf courses around the United States are forward-looking, meeting challenges with creativity and evolving to meet the needs of their patrons. The future of golf points to a sport that doesn’t take so long, one that forgoes its worst puritanical tendencies, and one that wants to help, rather than harm the environment.

In an age where we’ve suspended our collective capacity for sustained concentration, talk around the golf world is that the sport needs to meet the time constraints of the modern human. A short, 9-hole course, like Cherokee Park, meets those needs. It’s also without the trappings and formality that dissuades folks from picking up the game. In the right hands and with creative changes, a course like Cherokee is precisely what golfers want and need.

Similarly, short courses require less maintenance and cost less, expanding access for individuals who may find the sport prohibitively expensive. The Olmstead group uses words like equity and inclusion, but aren’t they advocating for shutting down access to a 100-year-old public service and one of Louisville’s most affordable golf options?

In their “New Vision,” the Olmstead group suggests that “semi-private courses, including Valhalla, Nevel Meade and Persimmon Ridge,” offer golfers a “comparable price point.” First, Valhalla and Persimmon Ridge are private clubs. So, there’s that. But Nevel Meade offers public golf that costs more than twice as much as Cherokee.

Additionally, asking residents to drive 30 minutes — into another county, mind you — seems unreasonable when a course already exists right around the corner. The Olmstead group’s statistics regarding golf are similarly skewed toward making their case.

According to the National Golf Foundation, the number of municipal golf courses has grown by 5% since 2006. And while the Olmstead group wants to convince folks otherwise through now irrelevant statistics, since 2020, golf has seen its most dramatic growth since the Tiger Woods golf boom of the late 90s and early aughts. The National Golf Foundation also found that 2020 saw the most significant jump in new golfers ever: more than six million. This growth can be found everywhere, including daily at Cherokee Park Golf Course.

The Olmstead Park Conservancy may get their wish, but there’s no doubt that they’ve used outdated and misleading data to perpetuate antiquated notions of golf. The future of golf is younger, more inclusive and dedicated to ensuring that golf courses benefit the ecosystems in which they exist. But I suppose a reactionary approach is easier, and skewed numbers mitigate dissent among those who won’t do the research. Actual problem-solving to save a century-old public institution may be outside our capacity for imagination.

James Mielke is a freelance writer and lives in Schnitzelburg, a neighborhood inside the city of Louisville, Kentucky, with his wife and three terrible cats. He originally submitted this letter to the editor to the Louisville Courier-Journal, part of the USA Today Network.

Comments / 0

Related
News Enterprise

Todd Yancey living his dream at Elizabethtown Sports Park

Todd Yancey grew up outside of Philadelphia but found his way to Elizabethtown via the sports park. About eight years ago, Yancey reconnected with his high school baseball coach who had a vision to build a sports park near Branson, Missouri. Yancey eventually became the general manger of Ballparks of America there.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | ESPN's Lunardi loves Kentucky, likes Indiana, overlooks Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Confession: I’m a Joe Lunardi fan. I like Lunardi because he loves college basketball as much as I love college basketball. I like Lunardi because he was the first person to popularize NCAA Tournament bracketology, teach a class about the subject in Philadelphia and also write a book about how to forecast the NCAA men’s field.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Olmstead, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Wave 3

Kentucky primary will set the stage for Senate battle this fall

How many people took advantage of Kentucky’s new early voting rules?. Tuesday is primary election day but plenty of people have already cast their ballots. This is the first major statewide election with new early election laws. Updated: May. 16, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT. It’s a crowded field...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Park Golf#Golf World#Valhalla#Nevel
WLKY.com

Four tenants, details announced for new 70-acre development in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A mixed-use development is set to bring new businesses to Shelbyville,according to a report from Louisville Business First. Alton Webb & Associates unveiled the first phase of plans for Saddlebred Pointe, a mixed-use development on over 70 acres in Shelbyville. The site is off the Freedom's Way and U.S. 55 Bypass, about a mile and a half off Interstate 64's exit 32.
SHELBYVILLE, KY
wklw.com

Univ. Of Kentucky Football

* Texas State defensive back Zion Childress has announced he will transfer to Kentucky, choosing the Cats over Washington and TCU. Childress started in eight of 12 games for the Bobcats last fall, finishing third on the team with 74 tackles. The upcoming 2022 season will be Childress’s third season of college football.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

'Sins of the past' | MSD puts cap on $200M tunnel project to protect Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- To some, it might have appeared to be complex construction project — albeit an expensive one. On Monday, crews lowered a concrete slab over the mouth of a giant tunnel, or shaft, at the corner of North 12th and Rowan streets in Louisville's Portland neighborhood. There would be six slabs total, weighing a total of 220 tons and forming a cap over the shaft that stretches 48 feet in diameter.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Monday Headlines: UK Softball in the NCAA Tournament

Your Kentucky Wildcats softball team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky finished their season with a choppy 6-7 record and a first-round loss in the SEC Tournament to Florida, leading to a missed opportunity of hosting the regional round in Lexington. Instead, Kentucky will travel to Blacksburg,...
LEXINGTON, KY
leoweekly.com

Christian Academy of Louisville, I Completed Your Assignment: A Love Letter to Myself

Editor’s Note: On Friday, May 13, JP Davis posted a photo of an assignment from the Christian Academy of Louisville, asking students to write a letter to a hypothetical friend “struggling with homosexuality” to persuade them of “the goodness of God’s design” “in a way that does not approve of any sin.” The Academy has confirmed the assignment’s authenticity and said that it is reviewing it, although the school also reaffirmed its belief that marriage should be between a man and a woman and sex should only occur within marriage. This is Davis’ response: a letter to a young JP.
LOUISVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Al Baker Inducted Into KHSAA Hall of Fame

A Trigg County legend is now officially a statewide Hall of Fame member. Al Baker was inducted Sunday into the 2022 class of the Dawahares Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame. Among those on hand to see Baker inducted were former Trigg County coaches Dixie Jones, Jim Wallace,...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

US offering third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. is now offering a third round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. After the federal government started offering free at-home tests in January, Americans now have access to 16 tests per address. A second round of tests was shipped out in March, and every home...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local nursery begins selling trees online from Simpsonville farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 245-acre tree farm in Simpsonville is ready for harvest. In a news release Tuesday, Bowling Nursery and Landscaping said it planted more than 40,000 trees after purchasing the Shelby County land, and the first batch is ready to sell. “Several varieties and sizes of trees...
SIMPSONVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Meet the Republican candidates running for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been 53 years since Louisville had a Republican mayor, and four men hope the people will vote for change Tuesday. WAVE News asked each candidate the same four questions:. 1. Why do you want to be mayor?. 2. How would you address violence in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

111K+
Followers
156K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy