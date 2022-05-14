ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorthy J. Dickson

Cover picture for the articleDorothy Jean (McLaughlin) Dickson, age 92, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2022, after her long time struggle with dementia. Dorothy was born in Blue Rock to the late Gilbert and Frances (Weaver) McLaughlin. On January 16, 1955 Dorothy married the love of her life, the late Lawrence S. Dickson. They...

WHIZ

Sarah Jane Bourassa

Sarah Janie Ward Bourassa, 70 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 17, 2022 at her residence. She was born on February 21, 1952, in Hurricane, West Virginia, daughter of the late Robert Ward and Zelma Bird Ward. Sarah worked at Oscar’s Café for 33 years. She was a member of the Eagles 302 for 34 years and a past member of the American Legion. In her spare time, she loved to work on her puzzle books, word searches, and also loved to read.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Shirley J. McCulley

Shirley Joan McCulley, 73 of New Concord, went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born in Zanesville, Ohio on June 1, 1948. She is the daughter of the late Robert V. and Patricia J (McDonald) Barr. She worked for the Longaberger Basket Company in Quality Control and enjoyed quilting, cooking and baking. She was a member of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church. She was very active with the Church, she was instrumental in starting the community dinners and she was known as “the oldest teenager” at the church. She loved taking her grandchildren on adventures and spending as much time with her family as she could.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary Beth Dougherty

Mary Beth Dougherty, 74, of Zanesville passed away on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Morrison House in Zanesville after a brave battle with cancer. Beth was born on March 11th,1948 in Zanesville and is the daughter of William and Thelma Decker. She married William Dougherty on August 19th,1976. Beth was a 1966 graduate of Zanesville High School and a1993 graduate of Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She furthered her education earning a Master of Arts from Nova Southeastern University in 2001. She taught for 20 years in the Zanesville City Elementary schools, serving the children of the community who loved her dearly. She ended her career in education at John McIntire Elementary as the Dean of Students. Since her retirement, she spent her time with her grandchildren, with whom she had a very close relationship. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she volunteered and served faithfully. Beth enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, giving gifts and walking with friends. In addition to her husband William, Beth is survived by her two sons; Robert (Michelle) Dougherty of Nashport OH and Daniel (Alaina) Dougherty of Zanesville OH; grandchildren Francesca, Madison, Rennick and Jake; three sisters, Dianne Sleek of Wooster, OH, Nancy Jackson of Coshocton, OH, and Debbie Blackstone of Lexington, OH; one brother-in-law, Robert Dougherty of Norwich, OH; one sister-in-law, Betty Dougherty of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law Jack Sleek and Gordon Jackson, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dougherty. Friends and family will be received at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave. Zanesville, on Wednesday the 18th from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday the 19th at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home. Beth will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

David “Dave” Edward King

David “Dave” Edward King, 67 of Kingston, Ohio passed from this life at 3:04 PM Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born January 17, 1955 in Zanesville Ohio the son of David L. King and Thelma A. Rhinebarger King.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Margaret A. Webb

Margaret A. Webb, 79 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. Margaret was born in Britt, Iowa, on June 21, 1942. She is the daughter of the late Mathias and Mary M. (Foertsch) Kellner. Margaret worked as a custodian for 29 and a half years for Muskingum University, where she also worked as a cashier and as a cook. She was a member of the St. Nicholas Catholic Church, and loved to volunteer her time at the Muskingum County Library. Margaret loved to spend her time reading and cooking, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family. A good day for Margaret was one where she got to see all three of her children.
NEW CONCORD, OH
WHIZ

Margie L. Mallett

Margie L. Mallett, 63 of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2022, at her home while surrounded by her loving family and while under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Margie was born in Cambridge on June 15, 1958. She is the daughter of Reda (McKinley) Blasenhauer and the late Jack Blasenhauer. Margie retired from the Sporting Goods section of Walmart in Cambridge after working there for 16 years. She loved owls, from watching them to collecting figurines of them. Margie loved to spend time Fishing and playing Bingo, but her favorite way to spend time was with her family.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WHIZ

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr

Paul E. “Gene” Watson Sr, 84, of Crooksville, passed away peacefully, Monday, May 16, 2022, at Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster, Ohio surrounded by his family. He was born July 1, 1937, in Crooksville to the late Earl and Opal (Luster) Watson. Gene spent 38 ½ years as a glass worker for Superior Glass in Bremen and another 20 plus years with Classics and More, LLC and Value Auto Auction. He was an avid fan of NASCAR and Ohio State Football. Surviving are his children, Paul E. (Tammy) Watson Jr of Crooksville and Aunda Patterson of New Lexington; grandchildren, Alisha (Phillip) Moore, Stevi (Nick) Dennis, Paul “Buck” Watson III, Tanner (Lauren) Watson, Miranda Gorby, Jessica Watts, Julie Russell, Trina Taylor, Jamie Taylor, Tony Taylor; great grandchildren, Mackenzie Moore, Meredith Watson, Tommy, Tosha and Lindsey Bolyard, Hillary Miller and Hannah Taylor; daughter-in-law, Carol Taylor, son-in-law, Pete Van Atta and special friend, Rosalie Jellison. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Nancy A. Watson, who passed away April 26, 2014; stepson, Gene Taylor; brothers, Jack Watson, Earl Watson Jr, Lawrence Watson; sisters, June Crooks, Gloria Ann Dalrymple and great granddaughter, Haley Taylor. Calling hours will be held Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Friday May 20, 2022, at 11:00 am with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Crooksville Cemetery next to his beloved wife. Visit www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register book or send a message of support.
CROOKSVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary A. Arnold

Mary A. Arnold, 80, of Zanesville, died at 1:58 P.M. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 28, 1942, a daughter of the late Donald and Ruth Briggs Garrett. She is survived by her loving husband of 61...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Home Schoolers Explore at McIntire Library

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System provides many educational programs throughout the year that cater to a variety of interests and skills. Friday, the John McIntire Library will be hosting their Home Schoolers Explore event that introduces kids to coding and what technology can accomplish. MCLS Customer...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

United Way of MPM Celebrating New Year’s

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The United Way of Muskingum Perry and Morgan Counties is beginning its transition into many new beginnings that have developed from the Covid-19 pandemic. United Way of MPM Executive Director Meg Deedrick listed some of the news the organization is celebrating and some of the goals they hope to achieve.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

National Foster Care Month

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – May marks National Foster Care Month which provides opportunities to shed light on the importance and need of foster care as well as recognize the foster parents who graciously accept less fortunate children into their homes. Muskingum County Adult and Child Protective Services Human Resources and...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Palmer Jr. Enters Guilty Plea

A Chandlersville man who attempted to give a child herpes plead guilty Monday to one second-degree felony count of kidnapping. 22-year-old Alanzo Palmer Jr. was originally indicted with felonious assault, child endangering by torture, child endangering by abuse, child endangering by neglect and kidnapping all with serious physical harm and one count of kidnapping to facilitate a felony.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Tips Needed in Arson Investigation

Rewards are being offered for information leading to an arrest in a Newark fire investigation. The Newark Division of Police said Easter Sunday around 4:10AM a suspect or suspects started a fire on the second floor of the former Westinghouse Warehouse now known as Newark Station, in the 300 block of West Main Street.
NEWARK, OH
WHIZ

Wilds Granted to $2m to Build Recreational Vehicle Campground

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The U.S. Secretary of Commerce announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2 million grant to The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio, to build a 60-acre recreational vehicle campground at the wildlife conservation center in Muskingum County, Ohio. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Sheriff Lutz Testified Before Congress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz recently testified before a congressional committee to express law enforcement’s position on legislation that deals with exotic animals. House Resolution 263, also known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act, seeks to ban the trading of big cats as pets and halt the exploitation of these non-domesticated animals.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pedestrian struck and killed along SR 586

NASHPORT, Ohio, The State Highway Patrol reported on Monday that a Zanesville man was struck and killed while walking along SR 586 in Licking Township over the weekend. According to Sgt. Jeff Jirles with the Zanesville Post, the accident happened on Saturday around 3:00 pm on SR 586 near SR 146.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Click It or Ticket Campaign Underway

Any law enforcement personnel will tell you wearing a seat belt could help save your life. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Zanesville Post kicked off their Click-It or Ticket Campaign Monday. You can expect to see more law enforcement on the roadways as a way to remind drivers and their passengers of the importance of buckling up or face the legal consequences. Those consequences could include fines for not wearing a seat belt.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

One Killed and Two Injured in Accident

An 18-year-old lost his life in an accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said that Timothy Crosby of Warsaw was traveling west on Township Road 256 in Oxford Township when he lost control rounding a curve. His vehicle left the roadway, went into a...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

WHIZ Sports 5-16: Raiders Offense Propels Morgan Over Maysville

PHILO, OH- We had two local teams face off against each other in the softball playoffs. Both squads looked to get one step closer to the state title. But, only one team could advance. It was a pitcher’s duel early on here as Mallori Bradley of Maysville and Malayni Clemons...
WHIZ

Mid-East Student Wins State Competition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Several Mid-East students recently traveled to Columbus to compete in the SkillsUSA Competition at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. SkillsUSA is a vocational education program that provides training and leadership skills as well as opportunities for high school students to compete regionally in their specific fields.
COLUMBUS, OH

