Dorthy J. Dickson

Mary Beth Dougherty, 74, of Zanesville passed away on Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Morrison House in Zanesville after a brave battle with cancer. Beth was born on March 11th,1948 in Zanesville and is the daughter of William and Thelma Decker. She married William Dougherty on August 19th,1976. Beth was a 1966 graduate of Zanesville High School and a1993 graduate of Ohio University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She furthered her education earning a Master of Arts from Nova Southeastern University in 2001. She taught for 20 years in the Zanesville City Elementary schools, serving the children of the community who loved her dearly. She ended her career in education at John McIntire Elementary as the Dean of Students. Since her retirement, she spent her time with her grandchildren, with whom she had a very close relationship. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she volunteered and served faithfully. Beth enjoyed reading, completing word puzzles, giving gifts and walking with friends. In addition to her husband William, Beth is survived by her two sons; Robert (Michelle) Dougherty of Nashport OH and Daniel (Alaina) Dougherty of Zanesville OH; grandchildren Francesca, Madison, Rennick and Jake; three sisters, Dianne Sleek of Wooster, OH, Nancy Jackson of Coshocton, OH, and Debbie Blackstone of Lexington, OH; one brother-in-law, Robert Dougherty of Norwich, OH; one sister-in-law, Betty Dougherty of Zanesville; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers-in-law Jack Sleek and Gordon Jackson, and her sister-in-law, Mary Dougherty. Friends and family will be received at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Ave. Zanesville, on Wednesday the 18th from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday the 19th at Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home. Beth will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO