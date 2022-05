BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Are you a graduating Battle Creek Central High School senior and enrolled in Business Pathway of the BCCHS Career Academy of Business, Engineering, and Industrial Technology? Do you love finance and want it to be your career? Well you're in luck! The Kellogg Company has announced a scholarship program that is expected to provide a pathway to a full-time role at Kellogg's after graduation.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO