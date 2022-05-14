ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

After surviving early season storms Salina looks strong amidst playoff push

JC Post
 3 days ago

Despite a 2-2 start, several early-season suspensions, and the loss of both reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Tyrie Adams and MVP Tracy Brooks, the Salina Liberty look like strong contenders again as the team heads into the final four games of their season. When at full strength, the...

JC Post

Liberty drop defensive duel with Omaha

After falling behind Omaha for a second time this season the Salina Liberty once again battled back but this time, came up just short in the fourth quarter falling to the Beef 14-11. Salina falls to 4-3 on the season, dropping to fifth place in the CIF standings while the...
SALINA, KS
bringonthecats.com

SLATE: Two more football transfers for Kansas State

The weekend got off to a good start for Kansas State football, as two more transfers flew out of the Manhattan end of the portal. Sophomore cornerback Javione Carr comes to K-State from Arizona, while Justice Clemons, another defensive back, will arrive from Tyler (Tex.) Junior College. Carr, at 5’11”,...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State basketball player ready for the pros

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Tray Buchanan averaged more than 25 points per game and shot 40.8% from three this past season. If you think that’s impressive, there’s more to him. Buchanan didn’t decide he wanted to be a professional basketball player until 6th grade. Football was his first love, but his middle school in Chicago didn’t […]
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Rare white bison calf born at Kansas park

HAYS, Kan. (KAKE) - The bison herd at north-central Kansas park has a new addition: a white calf. The Hays Convention & Visitors Bureau said on Facebook that "Ghostbuster," the white bison at Frontier Park, gave birth Sunday evening. The Facebook post says the local parks department arranged a swap...
HAYS, KS
KVOE

Reeble Park grand opening carries on despite early rainfall Sunday

Rainfall altered the day’s plans slightly, but it did not wash away the sense of pride local residents felt upon seeing the new Reeble Park pickleball courts up close and personal Sunday. The Emporia Country Club hosted the official grand opening of the new courts which were the result...
EMPORIA, KS
bringonthecats.com

Kansas State Basketball: Help Wanted

Not going to lie to y’all, I’m a bit confused about what’s going on with Kansas State basketball at the moment. Me being confused isn’t particularly concerning, because the only person who needs to know the plan is Coach Tang and his staff, but it’s a little hard to parse from the outside looking in. His recent interview with Kellis Robinett in the Eagle didn’t clarify much for me, in fact, it made things even murkier. I was a little taken aback by his statement that “when I was coming in I thought there were only three guys I would want to stay.” That’s nothing, if not a bold statement, but one facilitated by the current state of college basketball. At the very least we can take the “kids should want to play for a school and not a coach” narrative, douse it in gasoline and toss a match.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

El Dorado pool closed for season due to electric risk

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of El Dorado is closing its municipal pool this summer and possibly for part of next summer due to the risk of electrical shock. City Manager David Dillner posted a video on the City’s Facebook page explaining the situation. “A week or so ago, a licensed electrician was […]
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

El Dorado swimming pool closed for the summer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of El Dorado announced Tuesday that its swimming pool will be closed this year because there was concern the pool could carry an electrical charge. An electrician was helping the city replace underwater lightbulbs that had burned out when it was discovered that El...
EL DORADO, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Clarence “Butch” Lavin

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Clarence “Butch” Lavin met a lot of people in his line of work, but investigators have yet to find the one who took his life in his Shawnee Co. home, and left two boys without a father. “He was a fun person,” his son...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Thunderstorms sweeps through the region

Heavy thunderstorm activity rolled through Geary and Riley Counties and then on farther south and east Tuesday evening. There were reports of hail in Junction City, with emergency management noting there were reports of quarter to half dollar size hail in the McFarland Road area. Tornado warning sirens were sounded...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
republic-online.com

Death penalty must fall as Kansas reckons with violent racial past

Justice is represented by a 22-foot marble sculpture at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector) The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Gretchen Eick is an author, educator and publisher in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina man sent to Wichita hospital after motorcycle wreck

A motorcyclist was injured in a single-vehicle accident Friday evening in southwest Salina. Leon Hall, 38, of Salina, was on a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he attempted to turn off of Glenshire Avenue onto Canterbury Drive. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said Hall failed to successfully negotiate the turn and crashed.
SALINA, KS
KSNT News

Hi-Crest neighborhood wants to rename park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The group wants to rename Pine Crest Park, according to the Hi-Crest NIA. Nellie Hogan is a well-known name in the Hi-Crest neighborhood. “She is always looking for people that are vulnerable, people that are maybe not exactly getting the attention that they need. I’ve seen her take care of many elderly […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Vandals damage 2 Hutchinson park restrooms

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson is closing the restrooms at two parks because of vandalism. The vandal or vandals hit Orchard Park, 2911 E. 43rd Avenue, and Herman Bunte Park, 18 Lazy Lane. The two parks are about four miles from each other on the city’s north side. The City of Hutchinson […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSNT News

6 arrested after home invasion in Emporia

EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Emporia Police Department has arrested six people following a two-week investigation into a home invasion in early May, according to a release. Police responded to an emergency call at an apartment building in northeast Emporia on May 2. They said, when they arrived, they found people running in the area yelling […]
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

STRATACA with special offer May 21 and 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — STRATACA is having a special anniversary celebration later this month. "We're actually celebrating our 15th anniversary on May 21 and 22," said Michael Ables with the museum. "We're actually doing a special, so it's going to be $15 for everybody. It doesn't matter if you're from Reno County or Kansas City. Everybody's going to get in for $15."
HUTCHINSON, KS
