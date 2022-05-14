ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RCR Event Preview - Kansas Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway ... In 92 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick in 2013. The victory was Harvick’s first at Kansas and it came in dominating fashion with Harvick winning the pole and leading the most laps in...

