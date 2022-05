THE ISSUE: City councils ignore request for removing library board representatives. OUR OPINION: The councils deserve applause for standing behind their representatives. For far too long there has been total disruption in the smooth operation of the local county commission meetings regarding the operation of the Citrus County library system. Too much time has been consumed by the issue of a book display, with an angry group of citizens trying to pressure the County Library Governing Board to punish members of the Citrus County Library Advisory Board, whom the group believes are responsible for the display.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO