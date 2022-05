FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The National Weather Service in Grand Forks confirmed that six tornadoes had touched down in their coverage area during the May 12 storm. These twisters ranged from EF-0 to EF-2. The first tornado was an EF-1 that landed in Charlesville, MN and lasted three minutes in Grant County. It ended in Elbow Lake, MN and had reached estimated winds of 100 mph. NWS-GF reported that several tree limbs were broken.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO