The Vegas Golden Knights fired head coach Peter DeBoer on Monday, the team's general manager Kelly McCrimmon announced. "We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights over the past three seasons," McCrimmon said in a press release. "Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we've witnessed since our franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO