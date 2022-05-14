ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Click it or Ticket Campaign Returns to Manitowoc Soon

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement agencies around the country, including in Manitowoc will be partaking in the annual Click It or Ticket campaign soon. This year’s campaign will begin on May 23rd...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Dylan James Kazda, 30, Milwaukee, Possession of Narcotic Drugs (Fentanyl) 2nd and Subsequent Offense and misdemeanor resisting or obstructing an officer on 7/3/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count2; The defendant is sentenced to ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law. The court finds that the defendant has ninety (90) days sentence credit. The defendant is ordered to pay the costs of the action in the amount of $443.00 during the period of probation in count 1. Count 1: Sentence withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for two (2) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Seek and maintain fulltime employment, schooling, treatment or combination to equal fulltime; 6) Pay court costs; 7) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 8) Submit to a DNA sample. The Court approves transfer of probation.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man arrested for 4th OWI after repeatedly ‘ramming’ vehicle

LODI, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested on six charges after a road rage incident on Hwy 113. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 7:10 p.m., authorities were notified of a possible road rage incident on Hwy 113 in the Town of Lodi. A vehicle reportedly rear-ended a separate vehicle and continued to ‘ram’ into it.
LODI, WI
WBAY Green Bay

State Patrol takes to the skies to monitor traffic

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin State Patrol troopers are taking to the skies in an effort to keep roads safe. Pilots are set to watch traffic from the air leading up to Memorial Day weekend. Locations:. Wednesday, May 18. WIS 172 – Brown County. Friday, May 20. I-39/90/94...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Aerial traffic enforcement coming up on Hwy. 172, I-43

(WLUK) -- Drivers on Highway 172 and Interstate 43 are being warned to watch their speed in the coming days. The Wisconsin State Patrol is doing some enforcement operations from the air in the days leading up to Memorial Day weekend. The schedule is:. Wednesday, May 18. Hwy. 172, Brown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Remembers Our Fallen Peace Officers

On the steps of the Manitowoc County Courthouse, the Clipper City Chordsmen welcomed dozens of civilians and representatives from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department and the Manitowoc, Two Rivers, and Kiel Police Departments for the Peace Officer Memorial Day ceremony. In total, there have been seven officers and deputies...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Nabbed for 6th OWI in Manitowoc

A man was nabbed for his 6th OWI offense in Manitowoc over the weekend. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a vehicle driving erratically on Hamilton Street at around 11:15 Sunday evening. The caller said that the dark-colored van nearly hit another vehicle and was now parked at the...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’, authorities ask for info

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Monster muskies! Wisconsin's state fish is thriving

The Appleton Parks and Rec Department is still hiring for summer 2022. The ceremony was held during National Police Week. There was a brush fire on the Fox Valley Technical College campus Tuesday, but it was intentionally set. Updated: 3 hours ago. Massive muskies up to 58 inches long splash...
APPLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Indoor masks urged again for 7 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State health officials are urging the residents of seven Wisconsin counties who stopped wearing masks when COVID-19 cases fell across the state to grab them again when they leave home. The Department of Health Services issued the recommendation Monday after the most recent weekly update from...
WISCONSIN STATE
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Van Deurzen announces run for Wisconsin’s 5th Assembly District

KAUKAUNA — Democrat Joseph “Joey” Van Deurzen has filed to run in the November 2022 election to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District in the state Assembly. The district includes the city of Kaukauna, along with much of northeast Outagamie County and part of Brown County. The seat...
KAUKAUNA, WI
KOOL 101.7

What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
WSAW

Stockbox program helps central Wisconsin seniors

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A program that helps seniors with food insecurity is gaining ground in central Wisconsin. It started less than a year ago in Portage County and is already making a difference to people in need. It’s called the Stockbox program. Several counties in central Wisconsin now...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Appleton Police Department Honors Officer for Lifesaving Actions

An officer with the Appleton Police Department was honored yesterday by his colleagues for his lifesaving actions. Officer Payne Hughes was called to a disturbance where he found a man laying on the sidewalk with a stab wound to his neck. Hughes jumped into action and provided first aid to...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac child hit by vehicle, airlifted to hospital

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two crashes involving children took place in the City of Fond du Lac on Monday evening. According to a release, around 7:15 p.m., the Fond du Lac Police Department alongside Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of Forest Avenue and Warner Street for a 6-year-old being hit by a vehicle.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson child stabbed in targeted incident: police

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Jefferson police were called to the area of Wisconsin Drive near Riverfront Park around 9 p.m. Friday for a report of a male juvenile being stabbed. The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is listed in stable condition. This case is considered an...

