Cowboys rally falls short, drop series opener to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hot and dry conditions continue for Sunday but a total lunar eclipse will be something “cool” for us to see. If you need something to look forward to besides the heat this weekend, a full lunar eclipse will be taking place Sunday night. This will be the first of two eclipses in 2022 and will be fully visible for us in West Texas. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through earth’s shadow, giving it a red glow. This is sometimes referred to as a blood moon. Expect the full lunar eclipse to begin around 10:30 p.m. with the maximum being around 11:11 p.m.. Lucky for us, we will have mostly clear skies and warm conditions - the perfect sky-gazing conditions.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO