Lubbock, TX

Cowboys rally falls short, drop series opener to Texas Tech

By Daniel Allen, Staff reporter, @danielallen1738
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Thompson awaited the pitch from Texas Tech relief pitcher Josh Sanders. With two outs, nobody on base and his team trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, a comeback victory seemed rather dim. The OSU faithful flooding the stands at O’Brate Stadium on Friday...

FMX 94.5

Specialty Dessert Shop in Lubbock Makes Tough Decision to Close

Back in January 2022, we told you about a new dessert shop that was opening up. Now, four months later, we've learned some sad news about the business. If you've never heard of this place, it's called Sweet & Fluffy. They serve up mini Dutch pancakes and Aguas Frescas with a twist. They're a locally-owned and operated spot that just moved to Lubbock, Texas from Salt Lake City, Utah a few months ago. They've always had the vision to open a storefront seven days a week, and their dream finally came true.
Average gas price in Lubbock hits new record high on Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas — The average retail price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in Lubbock climbed to a new record high on Tuesday, according to data from AAA. AAA said the average retail price was $3.990 in the Hub City. This broke the previous record high average of...
FMX 94.5

Buc-ee’s Deal Not Official in Amarillo, What Does That Mean for Lubbock?

Back in February, we told you that the City of Amarillo officially approved a Buc-ee's to open. However, it's not that simple. We all thought it was a done deal because the Amarillo City Council vote unanimously to approve a Buc-ee's Travel Center at the southeast corner of E I-40 and Airport Blvd. New information from MyHighPlains.com claims officials from Buc-ee's told them they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo. They told them that "there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property."
everythinglubbock.com

Element kicks off 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series on May 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center’s annual Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with Element!. Element has been keeping the funk alive in Lubbock since 2004....
Jake Thompson
Josh Holliday
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hot and dry conditions continue for Sunday but a total lunar eclipse will be something “cool” for us to see. If you need something to look forward to besides the heat this weekend, a full lunar eclipse will be taking place Sunday night. This will be the first of two eclipses in 2022 and will be fully visible for us in West Texas. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through earth’s shadow, giving it a red glow. This is sometimes referred to as a blood moon. Expect the full lunar eclipse to begin around 10:30 p.m. with the maximum being around 11:11 p.m.. Lucky for us, we will have mostly clear skies and warm conditions - the perfect sky-gazing conditions.
FMX 94.5

One of Lubbock’s Best Pho Places Is Permanently Closing

There's nothing like some good pho when it's cold outside, you have a craving or are maybe feeling under the weather. Sadly, one of Lubbock's favorite and best-rated pho spots has announced they're closing their doors. Pho Cali is a Vietnamese restaurant here that's so good. They offer a wide...
City of Lubbock names Kristen Sager as new Director of Planning

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).
Gallery: Good, Bad & Ugly Photos of Last Night’s Lunar Eclipse in Lubbock

One of the downsides to working on morning radio is that I am completely dead to the world after about 8 p.m. on weekdays. That didn't stop a million people from texting me and asking me if I had gone outside to see the lunar eclipse. I was even invited to come over and sip cocktails and watch it. Of course, I had to say no. Which totally sucked because I could always go for some booze. Sigh.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet French

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet French, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two year old Rottweiler. Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy and has lots of energy. French loves humans, but doesn’t like to share attention so it might be best if he’s the only dog in the house at first. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Severe Weather Risk Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moist airmass and a dryline are two of the features expected to generate thunderstorms, some severe, late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Coverage is expected to be spotty and storms short-lived. Be weather aware with the free KCBD Weather App (from your app store).
Buddy Holly Center announces 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series line-up

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center announces its annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, returning this summer for its 22nd season. The Summer Showcase Concert Series...
Lubbock resident shot at when answering the door

LUBBOCK, Texas — On May 12, around 3:00 a.m. one Lubbockite answered the door to senseless gun violence. The victim asked EverythingLubbock.com to hide their identity for safety concerns. “The doorbell rang once,” they said. “I wasn’t going to answer because its three in the morning.” The victim said there were a total of three […]
This Is the Most Expensive Hot Dog in Lubbock

Your friend in the radio business loves a good hot dog. I'm also a big fan of sausages. I like my meat salty, tubular and made from the puree of whatever animal parts are leftover from making all the other stuff. I also think I'm doing the world a favor by eating the parts that few people want.
Lubbock woman stabs man, says it was an accident

LUBBOCK, Texas – A woman was arrested on Thursday and accused of stabbing someone on the 1300 Block of 65th Street, according to a report by the Lubbock Police Department. Maria Rodriguez, 20, was charged with aggravated assault. According to the report, Rodriguez said, “It was an accident and...
