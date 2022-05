Getting the best price for your home is a matter of timing. Woman moving homePhoto by Zachary Kadolph on Unsplash. It now seems that the cost of living in Florida is out of control, in part due to the escalating cost of housing. Democratic challenger for the gubernatorial election was recently quoted as saying that "Floridians can't afford Florida anymore" and a big part of that is the rapidly rising rents and property prices in the state.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO