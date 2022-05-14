ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

CMU's Patty gets win over Eastern

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midland High alum Jordan Patty pitches for Central Michigan University in this undated photo. (cmuchippewas.com) Midland High alum Jordan Patty earned the win...

www.ourmidland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Midland Daily News

Chemics' bats erupt in sweep of rival Chargers

Both of Dow High's pitchers were returning to the circle Tuesday after a long layoff. And Midland High's hitters gave them no opportunity to shake off the rust. The Chemics hit the ball hard throughout the lineup, sweeping the host Chargers 19-0 and 19-1, both in three innings. Midland improves to 21-5 overall and 15-3 in the Saginaw Valley League, while Dow drops to 6-21 overall and 5-13 in the SVL.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Midland, MI
Sports
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Midland Daily News

Prep Roundup: Chargers, Chemics beat Oilers on track

Mount Pleasant hosted Dow High and Midland High in a Saginaw Valley League track and field triangular on Monday. The Chargers won the boys' meet with 65 points, while the Chemics were second with 61 and the Oilers third with 42. Midland won the girls' meet with 82.5 points, while Dow was second with 69 and Mount Pleasant third with 19.5.
Midland Daily News

Prep baseball/softball leaders (through May 15)

SOFTBALL Hitting (Minimum 40 at-bats) Name/School                               AB      H       AVG      RBI Katelyn Pnacek, Coleman           56     35      .625      38 Maddy Miller, Coleman              55     31      .564      25 Alexis Grove, Beaverton             73      41     .561      24 Grace Simpson, Beaverton        61      34      .557     22 Taylor Huschke, Dow                  65      36      .554       7
MIDLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

University of Michigan ranked best college in the U.S.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan is one of the most prestigious public universities in the country and, according to Money.com, it's also the best college the country for its value. Money ranked over 600 colleges based on multiple criteria including acceptance rate, full price tuition for...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Michigan#College Baseball#Cmu#Cmuchippewas Com#Midland High#Mid American#Mac#Chippewas
saturdaytradition.com

Three graduate transfers officially join Michigan State football roster

Michigan State has officially added three graduate transfers to the football roster for the 2022 season. The school announced the additions of tight end Daniel Barker (Illinois), running back Jarek Broussard (Colorado) and offensive lineman Brian Greene (Washington State) to the roster. All three are enrolled in classes at Michigan State.
Midland Daily News

Local rec softball scores

Gone Like Wixom Lake – Sunday 10, OTLC Construction 11. MDL Realty 14, Last Minutes Lineup-Fat Matt’s B 13. Ieuter Insurance Group 7, StageRight Corporation 20. North Point Ministries 1, Midland Reformed Church 17.
The State News, Michigan State University

Mutations of the Omicron COVID-19 variant increasing in Michigan

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WNEM

Bear spotted in Midland

Our top stories this afternoon, one man is in custody after assaulting his brother and breaking into his neighbor's home, a Fenton Township man convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced, and four members of the base, a white supremacist group have pleaded their cases in court.
MIDLAND, MI
US 103.1

The Best Towns in Michigan to Tour on Your Bike

My wife and I love riding our mountain bikes. We really like the River Trail in Lansing and we also hit trails at county parks too. When we travel together or with the kids, we love to bring the bikes so we can explore. Having a bike is an easy way to check out unfamiliar territory, just bring a lock and lock it to a tree.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Midland Daily News’ website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy