CMU's Patty gets win over Eastern

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...

INGHAM COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO